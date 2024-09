Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan share some sizzling chemistry in their Garba song Jachdi,, which is out just in time for Navratri.

The song is sung by Ayushmann.

This looks like a pair that make magic in a movie!

Watch the song and tell us just how YOU like their chemistry!

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com