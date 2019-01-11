A night of poetry with Aditi, Divya, Neena, Vidya...

January 11, 2019 12:43 IST

Remembering a legend!

Shabana Azmi and her brother Baba Azmi, husband Javed Akhtar and sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi hosted an evening of live music and poetry, Kaifi Ki Yaad Main, at the Prithvi theatre to celebrate the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary on January 10.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, whose father was the famous poet Jan Nisar Akhtar.

Shabana, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and their son Viraj.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Divya Dutta.

Nandita Das.

Farhan Akhtar.

Siddharth, Farhan, Shabana, Vidya, Divya, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nandita.

Neena Gupta, fresh from her appearance at the Palm Springs film festival in the US to promote her film The Last Color.

Kanwaljit Singh.

Poonam Dhillon.

Avtar Gill.

Lalit Pandit with his wife.

Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor.

Aditi Rao Hydari.

Ila Arun.

Dr Madhu Chopra, singer Nick Jonas's ma-in-law.

Shabana, Tanuja Chandra, Poonam, Tanvi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar