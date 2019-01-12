When Yami Gautam got goosebumps

January 12, 2019 12:20 IST

Yami Gautam gets serious about her role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Playing an intelligence officer in the film, the actress recalls her "chilling moment" when she met a soldier, who survived the Uri attack.

"When you have all military-related things around you, you feel that patriotism and that pride-wali feeling automatically," Yami tells Rediff.com Contributor Ramesh S.

How did you prepare for your character in Uri?

I play Pallavi Sharma, an intelligence officer.

I believe Jessica Chastain was at her best in Zero Dark Thirty, so I watched it and noticed the nuances in the role.

Physical factors, such as the voice and body language, matter when playing an intelligence officer.

Her character was truly inspirational. Watching her helped me before I began shooting for Uri.

Did you know about the surgical strikes?

When the attack took place, I only knew what others knew from different mediums (of the media).

Everyone had similar sentiments of hurt, anger and disappointment.

The way these attacks were carried out on Indian soldiers during their sleep was extremely brutal.

We met a soldier who survived the attack and got to know more details. That was the most chilling moment for me, as a citizen of the country.

The script had more details, like why the surgical strike happened and why it's called a landmark in the history of our Indian military.

Also, how some of the important departments of our country came together and executed the surgical strike in just 10 days with no leakage of any information.

That's why it was a huge success.

Did you get goosebumps while shooting the film?

I got goosebumps while shooting at the air force base when I saw the military chopper and how it functions.

When you have all military-related things around you, you feel that patriotism and that pride-wali feeling automatically.

Sometimes, the army receives negative views on social media. After doing a film like Uri and meeting our soldiers, do you feel bad when you come across such posts?

Everyone has a right to give their views, but if someone is raising a question on the Indian Army, there's nothing more dishonouring than that.

You are questioning and disrespecting the vanguards of this country.

Just sit with them for five minutes and you will know what I am talking about.