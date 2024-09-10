News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya, Aaradhya Visit Ganpati Pandal

Aishwarya, Aaradhya Visit Ganpati Pandal

Source: ANI
September 10, 2024 14:01 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently visited the GSB Ganesh pandal in Matunga, north central Mumbai, to seek the Lord's blessings. She was accompanied by mum Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Husband Abhishek Bachchan was not seen with her.

The three ladies were seen making their way out, even as fans and other devotees thronged the pandal.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The GSB Ganesh pandal, one of Mumbai's renowned locations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, was among the various pandals visited by celebrities this year.

Many stars, including Kartik Aaryan, also visited the Lal Baugcha Raja pandal in south central Mumbai.

Source: ANI
