Aishwarya, Aaradhya Visit Ganpati Pandal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently visited the GSB Ganesh pandal in Matunga, north central Mumbai, to seek the Lord's blessings. She was accompanied by mum Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Husband Abhishek Bachchan was not seen with her.

The three ladies were seen making their way out, even as fans and other devotees thronged the pandal.

The GSB Ganesh pandal, one of Mumbai's renowned locations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, was among the various pandals visited by celebrities this year.

Many stars, including Kartik Aaryan, also visited the Lal Baugcha Raja pandal in south central Mumbai.