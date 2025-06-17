'After The Traitors, I Felt Suicidal'

'I felt very worthless.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Salathia/Instagram

OTT actor Sahil Salathia seems really upset about his stint on the Amazon Prime Video reality show, The Traitors.

He feel especially bad because he was 'betrayed' by his best friend of eight years: Elnaaz Norouzi, who is among the three 'Traitors', including Raj Kundra and Purav Jha.

Sahil was the first to be evicted from the show, and he tells Rediff's Shristi Sahoo, "I was humiliated by my best friend of eight years. I was thrown out by somebody who literally was my family in Bombay and did not even apologise to me."

How was your experience on The Traitors?

I was there very briefly because I was killed very, very soon.

After the show, I felt suicidal.

I was humiliated by my best friend of eight years.

I was thrown out by somebody who literally was my family in Bombay and did not even apologise to me.

I felt very worthless.

I am an actor from Jammu, who studied at a Hindi medium school, and have never had a hit.

I did Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which tanked.

Everest didn't really take off.

P.O.W with Nikkhil Advani wasn't appreciated.

Adhura on Amazon Prime Video wasn't really about me; I was in the ensemble of five people.

When Raj (Kundra) told me that Elnaaz was the traitor, I felt someone pulled the rug from under me.

This show left such a huge impact on me that I have decided not to be on a reality show which has men in it.

Girls understand me better. Men hate me.

I don't know if Raj and Purav had a reason to kill me (being the 'Traitors' on the show).

There must be a reason, but it made me feel suicidal.

I don't have close friends whom I call family anymore.

I don't go for birthdays at midnight with a cake.

I live alone in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Salathia/Instagram

Who do you think is the underdog in this game? Who is the smartest player?

I had said in the Prime Video diary that I think Elnaaz is the Traitor.

I literally go to her house six times a week, she is that close!

I had felt that Elnaaz was the traitor as she was always very irritated.

When I got to know that she killed me, I couldn't believe it. I went into a depression which cannot be described. It's stupid because life is bigger than a reality show.

But life is not bigger than a reality show for someone like Elnaaz.

So she is the strongest player because if you've lost at relationships, then you are ethically the weakest.

You killed your best friend in the show because Raj Kundra told you to.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Salathia/Instagram

How would you play the game differently if you were given a second chance?

I would not play it because there are men on the show.

IMAGE: Posing in front of The Traitors hoarding in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Salathia/Instagram

What was your reason to join the show?

I wanted to be seen as the real Sahil.



I think there is some confusion about my Hindi or they think I am a stupid actor.

See, this profession is based on the luck factor.



I wanted to be seen by more people.



If you see the content I put out on Instagram, it promotes a certain kind of fashion.



I keep international aesthetics in mind.



So I wanted to be seen by more people who would probably be a part of my tribe and be like, 'Yeah, man, you are cool!'

How do you feel The Traitors is different from other reality shows in India?

All the 20 contestants were very interesting.

Nineteen out of 20 were dignified, and achievers in their own fields.

Like, Lakshmi (Manchu) is a big deal in the South.

Raj (Kundra) is a cool entrepreneur.

The other reality shows who come to me, the people that they get aren't of much 'value'. Not in terms of money but in terms of what they stand for.

IMAGE: Sahil Salathia on the opening day of the Amazon Prime Video series The Traitors. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Salathia/Instagram

Do you think being a traitor is necessary in today's times? Have you ever been in that situation where you had to deceive someone?

People see through you.

Good actors may look innocent (because they use) fillers, Botox, lips, nose, whatever....

But your soul needs to be clean.

You cannot be a negative ball of energy and then expect to do varied roles.

So you don't have to be a traitor in real life.

For me, I don't have to kill my best friend (on a reality show) and not even apologise.