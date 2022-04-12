Kartik: A Shezada At Work

Kartik Aaryan knows just how to mix work with pleasure.

The actor, who has been shooting for Shehzada in Mauritius, took some time out to get all touristy.

Please click on the images for a look at Kartik's travel diaries.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan shares a picture with Shehzada Director Rohit Dhawan and writes, 'Met this guy on the beach and decided to film some stuff. Great week at shoot #Shehzada.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor is spending a week in Mauritius.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

IMAGE: Looking at his pictures, Farah Khan couldn't help but quip: 'Wah! Shooting bhi ki?'

Kartik responds: 'Mauritius mein ek din mein adtaalis ghante hote hai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehzada is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehzada will see Kartik's Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon pair up with him again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

IMAGE: Getting ready for a new movie shoot experience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram