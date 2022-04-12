News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik: A Shezada At Work

Kartik: A Shezada At Work

By Rediff Movies
April 12, 2022 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kartik Aaryan knows just how to mix work with pleasure.

The actor, who has been shooting for Shehzada in Mauritius, took some time out to get all touristy.

Please click on the images for a look at Kartik's travel diaries.

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan shares a picture with Shehzada Director Rohit Dhawan and writes, 'Met this guy on the beach and decided to film some stuff. Great week at shoot #Shehzada.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor is spending a week in Mauritius.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking at his pictures, Farah Khan couldn't help but quip: 'Wah! Shooting bhi ki?'
Kartik responds: 'Mauritius mein ek din mein adtaalis ghante hote hai.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehzada is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehzada will see Kartik's Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon pair up with him again.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Getting ready for a new movie shoot experience.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings
Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings
'Awards are like ice cream to me!'
'Awards are like ice cream to me!'
Crisis-hit Lanka announces default on foreign debt
Crisis-hit Lanka announces default on foreign debt
Experts pitch for use of facemask to meet XE risk
Experts pitch for use of facemask to meet XE risk
When A Child 'Shot' Putin
When A Child 'Shot' Putin
All tourists rescued from ropeway after 40-hr op
All tourists rescued from ropeway after 40-hr op

More like this

Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Pranitha Subhash is pregnant

Pranitha Subhash is pregnant

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances