Aditi-Siddharth's Gorgeous Photoshoot

Aditi-Siddharth's Gorgeous Photoshoot

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 29, 2024 14:41 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are totally in love, and want the whole world to know that!

After getting married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana in September, the duo headed to the Alila Fort, Bishangarh, Rajasthan, for a repeat.

They looked WOW in their wedding photoshoot but once is never enough.

Looking at pictures for yet another photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

'You be you, and I will be me. Hold my hand my love and the rest we will see,' Aditi captions the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

She signs off, Adu-Siddhu.

Aww.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

The second wedding, held on November 27, was attended by film folk like Malaika Arora, Dulquer Salmaan and Farah Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Scroll down to see more pictures of the loved-up couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

