Aditi-Siddharth's Gorgeous Photoshoot

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are totally in love, and want the whole world to know that!
After getting married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana in September, the duo headed to the Alila Fort, Bishangarh, Rajasthan, for a repeat.
They looked WOW in their wedding photoshoot but once is never enough.
Looking at pictures for yet another photoshoot.
'You be you, and I will be me. Hold my hand my love and the rest we will see,' Aditi captions the pictures.
She signs off, Adu-Siddhu.
Aww.
The second wedding, held on November 27, was attended by film folk like Malaika Arora, Dulquer Salmaan and Farah Khan.
Scroll down to see more pictures of the loved-up couple.