Adipurush: Ready For Ramayan Retold?

Source: ANI
March 30, 2023 10:12 IST
On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Adipurush launched a new poster featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a new rendition of the Ramayan.

The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang.

The actors shared the poster on their respective social media handles on Thursday, and captioned it: 'Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram .'

 

The film focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena, which includes Laxman and Hanuman, to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2, 2022 on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) and is expected to be a visual spectacle.

However, netizens were not happy with the teaser and it was trolled for its VFX.

It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

'By end of Adipurush, I was growling'
Like Prabhas' Look in Adipurush?
MP home minister warns Adipurush makers of action
Vote For Your Favourite IPL 2023 Jersey!
Modi 2.0: Setbacks And Failures
Powerful blast near India-Pak border in Kathua
Double blow for RCB ahead of IPL
