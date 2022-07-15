Prathap Pothen Passes Away

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran captions this picture of Prathap Pothen: 'Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Twitter

Well-known multi-lingual actor Prathap Pothen died in Chennai following a cardiac arrest, his wife said on Friday.

The director, who gave memorable hits in Tamil and Malayalam, was 70 and passed away in his sleep following a cardiac arrest, his wife Amala Pothen told PTI.

Pothen is survived by his wife and daughter.

The senior actor-director was known for his unique dialogue delivery and has acted in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies with top-ranked stars including Kamal Haasan in Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu, directed by the legendary K Balachander.

Pothen's first movie, Aaravam, in 1978 was directed by Bharathan. He later acted in Thakara in 1979, Lorry and Chamaram in 1980 and these movies are considered milestones in the Malayalam industry.

Pothen had directed a total of 12 movies, including three films in Malayalam -- Rithubhedam (1987), Daisy (1988) and Oru Yathramozhi (1997).

'We lost a talent who had made his mark in south Indian cinema as an actor, director and producer,' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

'His unique roles in movies including Thakara is an experience that has been passed down to generations from generations. He was also noted for his opinions expressed on various political and social issues,' Vijayan added.

'He portrayed different characters in Aravam, Chamaram, Thakara movies. After taking a gap, he acted in 22 Female, Kottayam and played a negative character,' V D Satheesan, leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, said.

Pothen also directed the hit Tamil film Vetri Vizha starring Kamal Haasan, among his other directorial ventures.

His films in Tamil include Meendum Oru Kathal Kathai, Moodupani and Panneer Pushpangal.