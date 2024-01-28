371 Films And Shows To Watch!

Aseem Chhabra rates the movies he's watched in 2023, and tells you where you can watch them!

With the pandemic done and dusted, people are back to watching films in their neighborhood theaters and at film festivals around the world. Of course one thing the pandemic taught us is that we can stay sane by watching films at home -- alone or with our friends and families.

In January 2023, I started my annual festivaling journey by watching the Sundance Film Festival press screenings which were also offered online. In mid-February I was at the Berlinale, where the weather was not too cold, but the films were certainly hot. In the summer I attended the Cannes Film Festival – for the second time in my life.

Later in the fall, I traveled to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado for its 50th anniversary offering and then flew to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Mumbai's prime festival MAMI was back after a hiatus of three years with a very strong line-up.

In late November I attended the NFDC Film Bazaar in Goa. And I capped the year by attending the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The key element of attending a film festival is to be able to discuss the films with friends and others immediately after we leave the theater.

In 2023 I saw 371 films -- mostly at festivals, but I also saw other films for work -- which includes the two film events I program in New York and Pittsburgh, to kill time in planes and for fun at home on my laptop.

If I watched a film more than once (and there are a few) I have counted each viewing as a separate event. In addition, I watched 15 shows from around the world.

I made one change in my annual list. I have given star ratings to each film and show. And if possible I have also indicated where readers can watch the films on OTT platform. I hope it would help the readers to decide in case they want to watch a particular film or show.

Shows

IMAGE: A scene from Jubilee.

1. The White Lotus Season 2 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

2. Poacher Eps 1-3 (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam/ Hindi/ English

Where to watch? Amazon Prime from 23/2)

3. The Last of Us Season 1 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

4. Jubilee (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

5. Succession Season 4 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

6. Scoop (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ English/ Gujarati)

Where to watch? Netflix

7. School of Lies (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ English

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

8. Barry Seasons 1 - 4 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

9. Deadloch (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

10. The Bear Season 1 & 2 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

11., Kohrra (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Punjabi/ Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

12. Full Circle (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

13. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

14. The Hunt for Veerappan (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English/ Tamil

Where to watch? Netflix

15. Depp v Heard (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix

Films

JANUARY

IMAGE: A scene from Navalny.

5/1 Because We Are Girls (Canada)

Rediff Rating:

6/1 Clowning with Shakespeare (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English



The Menu (US)

Rediff Rating:

7/1 Banwari Ki Amma (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

8/1 Avatar: The Way of Water (US)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

11/1 Ek Din Achanak (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

12/1 See How They Run (UK)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

13/1 Offside (Iran)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Mubi

14/1 Thai Massage (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix



Retrograde (US)

Rediff Rating:

16/1 Shesh Pata (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Bengali



The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Rediff Rating:

17/1 Daayam (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam



Navalny (US)

Rediff Rating:

18/1 Saudi Vellakka (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam

Where to watch? SonyLiv



To Leslie (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime)

19/1 The Riddle (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Marathi),



Alam (Palestine)

Rediff Rating:

20/1 Against the Tide (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ Marathi

21/1 Shayda (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

22/1 Fremont (US)

Rediff Rating:

Fairplay (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix



Still: A Michael J Fox Story (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Apple TV

23/1 Bad Behavior (US)

Rediff Rating:

The Starling Girl (US)

Rediff Rating:

Mamacruz (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

24/1 Shortcomings (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Magazine Dreams (US)

Rediff Rating:

Faraaz (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

Sometimes I Think About Dying (US)

Rediff Rating:

25/1 Pathaan (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Passages (France/ US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Mubi

26/1 The Accidental Getaway Driver (US)

Rediff Rating:

Beyond Utopia (US)

Rediff Rating:

Heroic (Mexico)

Rediff Rating:

Rotting in the Sun (US)

Rediff Rating:

27/1 Polite Society (UK)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema



You Hurt My Feelings (UK)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Zee5

Eileen (US)

Rediff Rating:

28/1 A Thousand and One (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

Drift (US/ UK/Greece)

Rediff Rating:



The Persian Version (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Zee5

Scrappers (UK)

Rediff Rating:

29/1 Cassandro (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

The Eternal Memory (Chile)

Rediff Rating:

L'immensità (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

30/1 Rye Lane (UK)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Theater Camp (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

31/1 Close (Belgium)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

FEBRUARY

IMAGE: A scene from Femme.

1/2 Vaat (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Marathi

2/2 Ready Steady (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

3/2 When it Melts (Belgium)

Rediff Rating:

4/2 Zwigato (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ Oriya)

5/2 Dear Latika (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

7/2 Dos Estaciones (Mexico)

Rediff Rating:

8/2 A House in Jerusalem (Palestine/ Netherland/ UK)

Rediff Rating:



The Burdened (Yemen)

Rediff Rating:

9/2 Absence (China)

Rediff Rating:

10/2 Endless Borders (Iran/ Germany)

Rediff Rating:

11/2 Call Me Dancer (US)

Rediff Rating:

Seven Winters in Tehran (France/ Germany)

Rediff Rating:

12/2 Kekee Manzil: The House of Art ( India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English

13/2 Mutt (US)

Rediff Rating:

Delegation (Israel)

Rediff Rating:

14/2 Femme (UK)

Rediff Rating:

16/2 Blackberry (Canada)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

17/2 The Survival of Kindness (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Ming On (Hong Kong)

Rediff Rating:

18/2 Manodrome (US)

Rediff Rating:

Joan Baez I Am Noise (US)

Rediff Rating:

Disco Boy

Rediff Rating:

19/2 Past Lives (US/ Korea)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime



Ingeborg Bachmann (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Golda (UK/ US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

20/2 Le Grand Chariot (France)

Rediff Rating:

21/2 20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

22/2 The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Limbo (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

And, Towards Happy Alleys (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English/ Farsi

23/2 Afire (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Munich (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix

24/2 Till the End of the Night (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Ararat (German)

Rediff Rating:

25/2 Opponent (Sweden)

Rediff Rating:

Schindler's List (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

28/2 Bailadila (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

MARCH

IMAGE: A scene from Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

6/3 Karmanye (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Jose (Guatemala)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Guatemala

7/3 Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam, Tamil

Where to watch? Netflix

16/3 World War III (Iran)

Rediff Rating:

17/3 Mandi (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

18/3 Bhumika (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? YouTube

19/3 Zubeidaa (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? YouTube

20/3 Passion (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

22/3 Winter Boy (France)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

23/3 John Wick (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

24/3 John Wick Chapter 2 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

25/3 Joyland (Pakistan)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

26/3 John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum (US)

Rediff Rating: 4.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime



John Wick Chapter 4 (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

28/3 Follower (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Kannada

29/3 Opium (India)

Rediff Rating: / India

Languages: Hindi

No Bears (Iran)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

31/3 Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

APRIL

IMAGE: A scene from She Said.

1/4 Viduthalai Part 1 (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Tamil

Where to watch? Zee5

4/4 Juniper (New Zealand)

Rediff Rating:

7/4 Asteroid (Iran)

Rediff Rating: 3.

8/4 Polite Society (UK)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

11/4 Tales of Franz (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

12/4 A Second Life (Tunisia)

Rediff Rating:

Of An Age (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

14/4 Oskar and Lilli: Where No One Knows Us (Austria)

Rediff Rating:

Even Mice Belong in Heaven (Czech Republic)

Rediff Rating:

18/4 Chile '76 (Chile)

Rediff Rating:

21/4 The Cup (Bhutan)

Rediff Rating:

24/4 She Said (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

29/4 Agra (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

MAY

IMAGE: A scene from The Animal Kingdom.

1/5 Other People's Children (France)

Rediff Rating:

2/5 The Trial (US)

Rediff Rating:

3/4 Servants (Romania)

Rediff Rating:

5/5 Three of Us (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

10/5 Siya (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Inshallah A Boy (Jordan)

Rediff Rating:

12/5 A Song Sung Blue (China)

Rediff Rating:

16/5 Legua (Portugal)

Rediff Rating:

17/5 The Goldman Case (France)

Rediff Rating:

Blackbird, Blackbird, Blueberry (Georgia)

Rediff Rating:

Monster (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

18/5 The Animal Kingdom (France)

Rediff Rating:

Homecoming (France)

Rediff Rating:

19/5 In Flames (Pakistan/ Canada)

Rediff Rating:

Hounds (Morocco)

Rediff Rating:

About Dry Grasses (Turkey)

Rediff Rating:

20/5 Liv Ullman: A Road Less Travelled (Norway)

Rediff Rating:

The Zone of Interest (US/ UK Poland)

Rediff Rating:

Strange Way of Life (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

Killers of Flower Moon (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Apple TV

21/5 The Breaking Ice (China)

Rediff Rating:

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Rediff Rating:

22/5 If Only I Could Hibernate (Mongolia)

Rediff Rating:

Los Colonos (Chile)

Rediff Rating:

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

23/5 Club Zero (US)

Rediff Rating: 2.

Omen (Congo)

Rediff Rating:

24/5 Terrestrial Verses (Iran)

Rediff Rating:

Hopeless (Korea)

Rediff Rating:

The Pot-au Feu (France)

Rediff Rating:

25/5 Kennedy (India)

Rediff Rating: 2.

A Brighter Tomorrow (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

Last Summer (France)

Rediff Rating:

26/5 Cobweb (Korea)

Rediff Rating:

The Old Oak (UK)

Rediff Rating:

27/5 Perfect Days (Germany/Japan)

Rediff Rating:

Four Daughters (Tunisia)

Rediff Rating:

Kidnapped (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

29/5 Rien a Perdue (France)

Rediff Rating:

JUNE

IMAGE: A scene from Past Lives.

4/6 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (US)

Rediff Rating:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix

In Flames (Pakistan/ Canada)

Rediff Rating:

5/6 Feast (Philippines)

Rediff Rating:

6/6 The Abandoned (Taiwan)

Rediff Rating:

7/6 In My Mother's Skin (Philippines)

Rediff Rating:

10/6 Creatura (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

11/6 Riceboy Sleeps (Canada/ Korea)

Rediff Rating:

Golden Delicious (Canada)

Rediff Rating:

13/6 Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

14/6 Fremont (US)

Rediff Rating:

One Fine Morning (France)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

16/6 The French Connection (US)

Rediff Rating:

21/6 Coo-Coo 043 (Taiwan)

Rediff Rating:

22/6 Empty Nets (Germany/ Iran)

Rediff Rating:

A Short Film About Love (Poland)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

23/6 The Blue Caftan (Morocco)

Rediff Rating:

25/6 Reality (US)

Rediff Rating:

26/6 The Ornithologist (Portugal)

Rediff Rating:

The Times of Harvey Lives (US)

Rediff Rating:

27/6 Eden is West (France/ Greece)

Rediff Rating:

28/6 Past Lives (US/ Korea)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

29/6 The Forger (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Lust Stories (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

30/6 Maamannan (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Tamil

Where to watch? Netflix

JULY

IMAGE: A scene from Oppenheimer.

1/7 Gaga (Taiwan)

Rediff Rating:

3/7 Master Gardener (US)

Rediff Rating:

6/7 Tori & Litika (Belgium/ France)

Rediff Rating:

7/7 Young Ahmed Belgium/ France)

Rediff Rating:

8/7 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (US)

Rediff Rating: / US

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

9/7 Guras (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Nepali

11/7 Tiger Stripes (Malaysia)

Rediff Rating:

12/7 Zero Fucks Given (France/ Belgium)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

The Covenant (US/ UK)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

14/7 Mandibles (France)

Rediff Rating:

15/7 Passages (US/ France)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

16/7 Seire (Korea)

Rediff Rating:

17/7 Intersteller (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

19/7 The Five Devils (France)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

20/7 Inception (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

21/7 The Day After Trinity (US)

Rediff Rating:

The Edge of Heaven (Germany/ Turkey)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

22/7 Udta Punjab (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Punjabi/ Hindi

Barbie (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? JioCinema

23/7 Oppenheimer (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

24/7 Past Lives (US/ Korea)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

26/7 Mirg (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

27/7 The Winter Within (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Kashmiri/ Urdu

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

31/7 Army of Shadows (France/ Italy)

Rediff Rating:

Transit (Germany/ France)

Rediff Rating:

AUGUST

IMAGE: A scene from Through the Night.

1/8 Corpo Celeste (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

3/8 Yeh Ballet (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

4/8 Hail to Hell (Korea)

Rediff Rating:

13/8 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

15/8 Red, White and Royal Blue (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime)

19/8 Leila's Brothers (Iran)

Rediff Rating:

22/8 Through the Night (France)

Rediff Rating:

For Night Will Come (France)

Rediff Rating:

23/8 Yurt (Turkey)

Rediff Rating:

24/8 Great Absence (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

After the Fire (France)

Rediff Rating:

26/8 Sthal (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Marathi)

Oldboy (Korea)

Rediff Rating:

27/8 The Making Of… (France)

Rediff Rating:

Spirit of Ecstasy (France)

Rediff Rating: / France)

28/8 On the Pulse (France)

Rediff Rating:

29/8 Perfect Days (Japan/ Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Together (Sweden)

Rediff Rating:

30/8 A Raging Wind (Argentina)

Rediff Rating:

31/8 The Bikeriders (US)

Rediff Rating:

The Music Room (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Bengali

Where to watch? Hoichoi

Saltburn (UK)

Rediff Rating:

SEPTEMBER

IMAGE: A scene from Kill.

1/9 Wildcat (US)

Rediff Rating:

American Symphony (US)

Rediff Rating:

Tuesday (UK)

Rediff Rating:

All of Us Strangers (UK)

Rediff Rating:

2/9 The Pigeon Tunnel (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Apple TV

Totem (Mexico)

Rediff Rating:

3/9 Hollywoodgate (US/ Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Tehachapi (US)

Rediff Rating:

La Chimera (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

4/9 Poor Things (US)

Rediff Rating:

The Royal Hotel (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

The Holdovers (US)

Rediff Rating:

6/9 Lost Ladies (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Bye Bye Tiberias (France/ Palestine)

Rediff Rating:

7/9 Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

8/9 The Boy and the Heron (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

The Queen of My Dreams (Pakistan/ Canada)

Rediff Rating:

Les Indesirables (France)

Rediff Rating:

9/9 Kill (India)

Rediff Rating:

The Teacher (Palestine/ UK)

Rediff Rating:

10/9 Origin (US)

Rediff Rating:

Memory (US)

Rediff Rating:

The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan)

Rediff Rating:

Sweet Dreams (Netherlands/ Indonesia)

Rediff Rating:

11/9 The World is Family (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English/ Marathi

The Promised Land (Denmark)

Rediff Rating:

12/9 Dear Jassi (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Punjabi/ English

Mandoob (Saudi Arabia)

Rediff Rating:

El Rapto (Argentina)

Rediff Rating:

13/9 Woman of the Hour (US)

Rediff Rating:



Fingernails (US)

Rediff Rating:

Mujib (India/ Bangladesh)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Bengali/ Urdu/ English

14/9 Ru (Canada)

Rediff Rating:

Lost Ladies (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Achilles (Iran)

Rediff Rating:

15/9 Concrete Utopia (South Korea)

Rediff Rating:

A Normal Family (South Korea)

Rediff Rating:

16/9 The Movie Emperor (China)

Rediff Rating:

One Life (UK)

Rediff Rating:

The New Boy (Australia)

Rediff Rating:

Thank You For Coming (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

22/9 The Flower of My Secret (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

It Lives Inside (US)

Rediff Rating:

23/9 High Heels (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

24/9 Almost Famous (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? SonyLiv

26/9 Kika (Spain)

Rediff Rating:

La Haine (France)

Rediff Rating:

27/9 Breathless (France)

Rediff Rating:

29/9 Nineteen Eighty-Two (Lebanon)

Rediff Rating:

30/9 The Wonders (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

Jawan (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

OCTOBER

IMAGE: A scene from Malcolm X.

3/10 Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix

Khufiya (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

4/10 2018 (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam

Where to watch? SonyLiv

7/10 The Delinquents (Argentina)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

8/10 Longing (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Punjabi

9/10 Parma: A Journey with Aparna Sen (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English/ Bengali

Whispers of Fire & Water (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

10/10 Piracy (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

11/10 Apocalypse Now (US)

Rediff Rating:

12/10 Written on the Wind (US)

Rediff Rating:

13/10 Kummatty (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam

14/10 Revoir Paris (France)

Rediff Rating:

15/10 Stolen (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Days of Heaven (US)

Rediff Rating:

16/10 Malcolm X (US)

Rediff Rating:

Aattam (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Malayalam

17/10 Kokomo City (US)

Rediff Rating:

18/10 Thelma & Louise (US)

Rediff Rating:

Ceddo (Senegal)

Rediff Rating:

19/10 The Lunchbox (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

Bahadur (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Nepali

23/10 12th Fail (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

24/10 Thunder (Switzerland)

Rediff Rating:

25/10 The Scavenger of Dreams (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ Bengali

28/10 Hesitation Wound (Turkey)

Rediff Rating:

Sahela (Australia/ India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ English/ Gujarati

I am Love (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

29/10 Green Border (Poland)

Rediff Rating:

Maestro (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix

30/10 Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Vietnam)

Rediff Rating:

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

31/10 Animal Kingdom (France)

Rediff Rating:

Berlin (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

NOVEMBER

IMAGE: A scene from The Killers of Flower Moon.

1/11 Mississippi Masala (US)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: English/ Hindi/ Gujarati

Slow (Lithuania)

Rediff Rating:

2/11 Earth Mama (US)

Rediff Rating:

All India Rank (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

3/11 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Rediff Rating:

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

4/11 Here (Belgium)

Rediff Rating:

The Beast (France)

Rediff Rating:

5/11 Shivamma (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Kannada

7/11 Joint Security Area (Korea)

Rediff Rating:

Kayo Kayo Colour (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Urdu

8/11 The Killers of Flower Moon (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Apple TV

10/11 Foe (US/ Australia)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

The Killer (US)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Netflix

11/11 Donkeyhead (Canada)

Rediff Rating:

12/11 A Male (Colombia)

Rediff Rating:

13/11 Padatik (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Bengali/ English

Shoeshine (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

14/11 Autobiography (Indonesia)

Rediff Rating:

15/11 Apurva (India)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Paradise (Sri Lanka)

Rediff Rating:

16/11 Merchant Ivory (US)

Rediff Rating:

17/11 Soul Kitchen (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

18/11 Tiger 3 (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi)

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Short, Sharp, Shock (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

19/11 Head On (Germany)

Rediff Rating:

23/11 Joi Baba Felunath (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

DECEMBER

IMAGE: A scene from City of God.

1/12 Hiding Saddam Hussain (Norway)

Rediff Rating:

Dear Jassi (India)

Rediff Rating:

Kill (India)

Rediff Rating:

3/12 Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Rediff Rating:

Sunday (Uzbekistan)

Rediff Rating:

4/12 Six Feet Over (Algeria/ France)

Rediff Rating:

Backstage (Morocco)

Rediff Rating:

5/12 Wakhri (Pakistan)

Rediff Rating:

Fez, Summer of '55 (Morocco)

Rediff Rating:

Hounds (Morocco)

Rediff Rating:

6/12 Allihopa: The Dalkurd Story (US)

Rediff Rating:

Mother of All Lies (Morocco)

Rediff Rating:

The Erection of Toribio Bardelli (Peru)

Rediff Rating:

7/12 Ferrari (US)

Rediff Rating:

City of God (Brazil)

Rediff Rating:

8/12 The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan)

Rediff Rating:

Norah (Saudi Arabia)

Rediff Rating:

Snow in Midsummer (Malaysia)

Rediff Rating:

12/12 Zende the Supercop (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ English/ Marathi

15/12 Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Kannada

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

16/12 Pokhar Ke Duno Paar (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi/ Maithili

Where to watch? MUBI

The Winter Within (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Kashmiri/ Hindi

17/12 Sam Bahadur (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

18/12 Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Kannada

19/12 Viduthalai Part 1 (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Tamil

Where to watch? Zee5

22/12 Dream Scenario (US)

Rediff Rating:

24/12 Io Capitano (Italy)

Rediff Rating:

26/12 Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Where to watch? Netflix

27/12 Tamso (India)

Rediff Rating:

Languages: Hindi

Futuro Beach (Brazil/ Germany)

Rediff Rating:

Where to watch? MUBI

29/12 Beyond Utopia (US)

Rediff Rating: