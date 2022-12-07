News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Are Sara and Aditya Doing With Anurag?

What Are Sara and Aditya Doing With Anurag?

By Rediff Movies
December 07, 2022 15:15 IST
Prithviraj shows his dark side... See Deepika do the Cirkus... Nargis' countdown...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

There's good news for those who enjoyed Anurag Basu's 2007 slice-of-life ensemble film, Life In A... Metro, a bittersweet tale about human relationships.

The director takes the concept forward in Metro... In Dino. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur star in it, along with...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

...Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The music for the film -- which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu -- will be composed by Pritam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

After Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay welcomes him: 'The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi. Let’s rock it buddy!'

The Malayalam actor will reportedly play the villain in this Abbas Ali Zafar directorial.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

We saw a glimpse of Deepika Padukone in the trailer of Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus, where she shakes a leg with her husband Ranveer Singh.

If you want to see more, stay tuned for the entire song Mai Nacha Toh Sabko Currant Laga Re, which will be launched on December 8.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri /Instagram

Nargis Fakhri and Guru Randhwa announce the release of their music video Fayaah Fayaah.

Nargis gives the details: 'The clock is ticking! You are really close to making an entrance into the Superhero's Universe! #FayaahFayaah from #manofthemoon premiering today at 8 PM.'

Rediff Movies
