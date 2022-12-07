Saif's Birthday Plans for Mum Sharmila Tagore

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore with her elder children, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan has made some special plans for his mother Sharmila Tagore, who turns a year older on December 8.

The entire family will bring in the special day in Jaisalmer.

"I am taking my mom to a leopard resort in Rajasthan, with our family and some of her friends. It will be a time for bonfires and dinner," Saif tells Subhash K Jha.

"I don't allow myself to think about my age. Fortunately, there is plenty to be done. My days are fuller than I can cope with, and I like it that way," Sharmila Tagore, who remains an icon long after she stopped acting, says about her birthday.

"Cakes and parties are for Taimur and Inaaya. I am just happy to be healthy, alive and active."