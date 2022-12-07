Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

Aryan Khan has finally answered what's on everyone's mind.

No, he's not going to be an actor like his famous daddy, Shah Rukh Khan.

Instead, he dreams to work behind the cameras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

Aryan posted a picture of his hand over a script that read 'For Aryan Khan', with a Red Chillies Entertainment clapper board at the side. He captioned it: 'Wrapped with the writing. Can't wait to say action.'

His proud parents commented on his post, with mum Gauri Khan writing, 'Can't wait to watch.'

SRK adds: 'Wow... thinking...believing...dreaming done, now onto dare...wish u the best for the first one. It's always special.'

Here's looking forward to Bollywood's newest writer-director!