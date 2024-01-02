News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir's Home Lights Up For Daughter Ira's Wedding

Aamir's Home Lights Up For Daughter Ira's Wedding

Source: ANI
January 02, 2024 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3.

Glimpses of the wedding preparations at Aamir and Reena's Mumbai homes have surfaced online.

On Monday evening, Aamir's house was lit up with lights. Reena's house was also decked up with flowers and lights.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, Ira shared glimpses of her kelvan and ukhane ceremonies, which is followed at Maharashtrian weddings.

Guests, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, can be seen having dinner in Maharashtrian style.

Ira captioned the story, 'The wedding festivities have begun.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in November 2022.

Aamir and Reena also have a son, Junaid.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Wedding Festivities For Ira Khan Begin
Wedding Festivities For Ira Khan Begin
Meet Aamir Khan's Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law
Meet Aamir Khan's Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law
Aamir, Kiran On Koffee With Karan Finale
Aamir, Kiran On Koffee With Karan Finale
Analysts divided over Delhivery's stock performance
Analysts divided over Delhivery's stock performance
Truckers' strike leads to long queues at petrol pumps
Truckers' strike leads to long queues at petrol pumps
How Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs
How Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs
'I Removed Sonia Gandhi's Photo, Not Gandhi's'
'I Removed Sonia Gandhi's Photo, Not Gandhi's'

More like this

Get A Taste Of Nayanthara On OTT

Get A Taste Of Nayanthara On OTT

Your Movie Calendar For 2024

Your Movie Calendar For 2024

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances