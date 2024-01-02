Aamir's Home Lights Up For Daughter Ira's Wedding

IMAGE: Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3.

Glimpses of the wedding preparations at Aamir and Reena's Mumbai homes have surfaced online.

On Monday evening, Aamir's house was lit up with lights. Reena's house was also decked up with flowers and lights.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, Ira shared glimpses of her kelvan and ukhane ceremonies, which is followed at Maharashtrian weddings.

Guests, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, can be seen having dinner in Maharashtrian style.

Ira captioned the story, 'The wedding festivities have begun.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in November 2022.

Aamir and Reena also have a son, Junaid.