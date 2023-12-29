Get A Taste Of Nayanthara On OTT

Stories of friendship, former life and fights against the system dominate OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations./strong>

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Three friends in their 20s navigate life and love in the digital age in Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's easy-going camaraderie.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Fighting ideological clashes between work and home, Nayanthara's titular character must look away from her temple cook father's displeasure at her cooking meat and focus on excelling at her job.

12th Fail

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directs Vikrant Massey as a village boy striving to succeed in IPS exams in 12th Fail's soaring triumph of spirit.

Three Of Us

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A middle-aged woman on the brink of losing her memory revisits her old home, love and life accompanied by her husband in Avinash Arun's wistful drama.

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Raj B Shetty's romantic drama explores the meaningful dynamics between a hospice counsellor and terminally ill patient.

Dono

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma make their big screen debut in a Rajshri Productions brand of rom-com, Dono.

Mangalavaaram

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Horror and mystery collide over the course of mysterious deaths in a village while a lady cop gets to the bottom of it amidst talks of superstitions and girl's wandering spirit.

Asteroid City

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Back in the year 1955, the annual Junior Stargazer competition is rudely interrupted by world-changing events in Wes Anderson's whimsical latest.

Wedding.Con

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English, Hindi

Tanuja Chandra's true crime docuseries looks into online matrimonial frauds through the nightmarish experiences of five women.

A Ranjith Cinema

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Lines between fact and fiction blur when a aspiring film-maker records an actual murder on his camera and decides to turn it into a movie.

Berlin

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

A Money Heist spin-off that looks at early events in the story when Berlin and gang gather in Paris to carry out an elaborate robbery.

Once Upon Two Times

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Soon-to-marry couples bring their parents along on a road trip only to realise the latter shared a romantic connection in the past.

Consecration

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Shaken by the news of her brother's suicide, a woman sets out to the Scottish convent where it happened in search of answers only to discover murky secrets, including one about her.