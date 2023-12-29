News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Get A Taste Of Nayanthara On OTT

Get A Taste Of Nayanthara On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 29, 2023 13:20 IST
Stories of friendship, former life and fights against the system dominate OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

 

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Three friends in their 20s navigate life and love in the digital age in Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's easy-going camaraderie.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Fighting ideological clashes between work and home, Nayanthara's titular character must look away from her temple cook father's displeasure at her cooking meat and focus on excelling at her job.

12th Fail
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directs Vikrant Massey as a village boy striving to succeed in IPS exams in 12th Fail's soaring triumph of spirit.

Three Of Us
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A middle-aged woman on the brink of losing her memory revisits her old home, love and life accompanied by her husband in Avinash Arun's wistful drama.

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Raj B Shetty's romantic drama explores the meaningful dynamics between a hospice counsellor and terminally ill patient.

Dono
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma make their big screen debut in a Rajshri Productions brand of rom-com, Dono.

Mangalavaaram
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Horror and mystery collide over the course of mysterious deaths in a village while a lady cop gets to the bottom of it amidst talks of superstitions and girl's wandering spirit.

Asteroid City
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

Back in the year 1955, the annual Junior Stargazer competition is rudely interrupted by world-changing events in Wes Anderson's whimsical latest.

Wedding.Con
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English, Hindi

Tanuja Chandra's true crime docuseries looks into online matrimonial frauds through the nightmarish experiences of five women.

A Ranjith Cinema
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Lines between fact and fiction blur when a aspiring film-maker records an actual murder on his camera and decides to turn it into a movie.

Berlin
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

A Money Heist spin-off that looks at early events in the story when Berlin and gang gather in Paris to carry out an elaborate robbery.

Once Upon Two Times
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Soon-to-marry couples bring their parents along on a road trip only to realise the latter shared a romantic connection in the past.

Consecration
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Shaken by the news of her brother's suicide, a woman sets out to the Scottish convent where it happened in search of answers only to discover murky secrets, including one about her.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
