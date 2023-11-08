News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Wedding Festivities For Aamir's Daughter Ira Begin

Wedding Festivities For Aamir's Daughter Ira Begin

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 08, 2023 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

There is much celebration going on at Aamir Khan's home.

The wedding festivities for his daughter Ira Khan, who got engaged last November to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, have started.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira posted pictures from her kelvan and ukhane ceremonies, which is followed in Maharashtrian weddings.

'Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much,' Ira posted.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira wore a red and gold navari sari with a black halter-neck blouse.

She enhanced her look with floral jewellery and a Maharashtrian style nath.

Seen behind the couple is Ira's mother Reena Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Nupur chose a simple yellow stripped kurta with white pajamas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira also posted a video in which she tried her hand at speaking in Marathi.

The wedding will take place on January 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Aamir Khan's Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law
Meet Aamir Khan's Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law
Aamir Twins With Daughter Ira's BF
Aamir Twins With Daughter Ira's BF
Ira Khan's Awesome Style
Ira Khan's Awesome Style
Right-wing vlogger booked for remarks on Kerala blast
Right-wing vlogger booked for remarks on Kerala blast
'Chandrayaan demonstrates the skill of India's people'
'Chandrayaan demonstrates the skill of India's people'
Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why
Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why
AIFF secretary general sacked due to 'trust deficit'
AIFF secretary general sacked due to 'trust deficit'

More like this

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Get Married

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Get Married

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances