Wedding Festivities For Aamir's Daughter Ira Begin

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

There is much celebration going on at Aamir Khan's home.

The wedding festivities for his daughter Ira Khan, who got engaged last November to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, have started.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira posted pictures from her kelvan and ukhane ceremonies, which is followed in Maharashtrian weddings.

'Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much,' Ira posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira wore a red and gold navari sari with a black halter-neck blouse.

She enhanced her look with floral jewellery and a Maharashtrian style nath.

Seen behind the couple is Ira's mother Reena Dutta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Nupur chose a simple yellow stripped kurta with white pajamas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira also posted a video in which she tried her hand at speaking in Marathi.

The wedding will take place on January 3.