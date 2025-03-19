Aamir Steps Out With Gauri For The First Time

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt. Photograph: ANI Photo

After confirming his relationship with Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan stepped out with his ladylove for the first time in public.

Mumbai-based shutterbugs captured the lovebirds as they were getting into a car.

Viral pictures show Aamir stepping out of the building and smiling for the paparazzi. He waited for Gauri and then quickly escorted her to the car.

Gauri and Aamir have been in a relationship for about 18 months now, even though they have known each other for 25 years.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com