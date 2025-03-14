What Links Aamir To The Meerut Conspiracy Case?

Philip Spratt was accused by the British Raj in the Meerut Conspiracy Case in the late 1920s.

His granddaughter Gauri Spratt is the woman in Aamir Khan's life.

Aamir Khan, who turns 60 on March 14, made his relationship official with Gauri Spratt at his meet-and-greet celebrations with the media.

Since then, everyone has been wondering just who this lady is and how they met.

Namrata Thakker gives you all the deets.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, Gauri Meghan Spratt is a single mother to a six-year-old boy. She has been friends with Aamir Khan for 25 years.

After completing her studies from Blue Mountain School, Gauri attended the University of Arts, London, and got a degree in FDA Styling, Photography & Fashion.

Gauri's mother Rita Spratt, who owns the Spratt Hair Studio, a salon in Bengaluru, is Punjabi-Irish whereas her father Robert Spratt is Tamil-British.

Gauri's ancestry certainly is very rich.

Aamir revealed that Gauri's grandfather was a Britisher who fought for India's freedom. Phillip Spratt was a British writer, who became a founding member of the Communist Party of India. He was among the accused in the Meerut Conspiracy Case (external link) and was imprisoned in 1929.

Phillip's son and Gauri's uncle Herbert Mohan Spratt, IPS, a distinguished police officer, served as director general of the Haryana police.

Her great maternal grandfather Malayapuram Singaravelu established the first ever trade union in India in 1918. On May 1, 1923, he organised the first ever May Day celebration in the country.

Gauri currently works for Aamir's production house and is also a partner/director with her sister Shauna Spratt at the BBlunt Salons, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar's former wife, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani.

In 2012, she was a consulting designer with The Leather Boutique.

Till recently, Gauri was living in Bengaluru but has shifted base to Mumbai and lives with Aamir.

They lost touch over the years but were re-introduced to each other a few years ago through Aamir's cousin. That's when Gauri and Khan hit it off, exchanged numbers and eventually started dating.

Aamir and Gauri have been together for 18 months now, and she is well-accepted by his family and children.

While there are no marriage plans yet, the actor told the media at the that he is happily committed in his relationship with Gauri.