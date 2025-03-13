Aamir Khan Is Not Single Anymore

Gauri Spratt has met Aamir's family and they are all 'extremely happy'.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan at his pre-birthday celebration event, March 13, 2025.

The 60s have begun on a rather hopeful note as Aamir Khan says he has found love again.

During the meet-and-greet with media ahead of his birthday on March 14, Aamir revealed who the woman in his life is.

After cutting a cake with the media, Aamir indulged in an informal chat and announced that he is not single anymore. He introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, who has met Aamir's family and they are all "extremely happy".

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years but started dating recently.

Gauri reportedly has a six-year-old son and lives in Bengaluru.

Dressed in a black tee and denim, Aamir exuded casual charm. He said he is not a big fan of birthdays but daughter Ira and her mother Reena Dutta have planned a party to mark the day.

"You don't look like a senior citizen," a zealous mediaperson showered a compliment on Aamir, who replied with a smile, "Thank you, I don't feel like one.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rediff.com 's Rajesh Karkera lights the candles on the birthday cake.

The celebration kicked off as everyone started signing Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye which left Aamir blushing. He then blew the candles, cut a cake and fed a piece of cake to some media folks, including Rediff.com photojournalist Rajesh Karkera.

Aamir said he doesn't believe in birthday resolutions but he has been learning classical singing for the past two years with his "guru" Sucheta Bhattacharjee.

This revelation met with overflowing media requests and Aamir obliged by singing a few lines of his popular Hindi songs.

WATCH: Aamir sings Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya and Dil Kehta Hai Chal Unse Mil.

Aamir also addressed the possibility of an outing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who were seen at Aamir's home on Wednesday.

When a curious journalist asked Aamir if they discussed how they are all turning 60 this year, the actor tried to dodge the question and simply said they met after a long time and had a great afternoon together.

"We didn't talk about our birthdays at all. I think we forgot. We just talked about random things."

"And also gossiping about you all, for a change," Aamir said with a chuckle.

After the box office downer Laal Singh Chaddha, there is lot of anticipation surrounding Aamir's next outing. He said he is ready to make an announcement about his next film Sitaare Zameen Par on his birthday. The film, which also stars Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, serves as a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 directorial Taare Zameen Par.

WATCH: From "loving the family" to "forgiveness" and "being less judgemental", Aamir Khan's reveals his "important life lessons" at 60.

Aamir then revealed he is very excited about his next project Mahabharat, and the writing process for the film is on.

"I have just started (working on Mahabharat). Just putting the team together for the writing and all that, we just started."

Clearly, Aamir is all geared up for his 60s.