HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » How Gauri Spratt Fell In Love With Aamir Khan

How Gauri Spratt Fell In Love With Aamir Khan

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 14:34 IST

x

'She doesn't see me as a superstar but as a partner.'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan at his pre-birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

They may have been dating for 18 months but Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for 25 years.

So how did she fall in love with him?

'I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman and just caring,' Gauri said, as quoted by NDTV.

And Aamir seemed to meet all her expectations.

The 46-year-old lady from Bengaluru may have known Aamir socially but was not well acquainted with his movies, having seen just two -- Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai, both 2001 releases.

Still, Gauri looked at ease with the media when she was introduced at his 60th birthday celebrations, a day before his birthday on March 14.

'I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was,' Aamir said about his lady love. 'She doesn't see me as a superstar but as a partner.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who Is Gauri Spratt, Aamir's Latest Love?
Who Is Gauri Spratt, Aamir's Latest Love?
Aamir Khan Is Not Single Anymore
Aamir Khan Is Not Single Anymore
Why Aamir Got Married At 21
Why Aamir Got Married At 21
'Aamir Held Me Up When I Was Breaking Down'
'Aamir Held Me Up When I Was Breaking Down'
'Aamir Is Mr Passionate'
'Aamir Is Mr Passionate'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

webstory image 2

Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds delegation level talks with NZ PM Luxon at Hyderabad House0:59

PM Modi holds delegation level talks with NZ PM Luxon at...

Tourists enjoy chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar1:05

Tourists enjoy chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Rasha's 20th birthday bash: Raveena at 52 wows in chic co-ord look0:55

Rasha's 20th birthday bash: Raveena at 52 wows in chic...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD