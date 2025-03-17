How Gauri Spratt Fell In Love With Aamir Khan

'She doesn't see me as a superstar but as a partner.'



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan at his pre-birthday celebrations in Mumbai.

They may have been dating for 18 months but Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for 25 years.

So how did she fall in love with him?

'I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman and just caring,' Gauri said, as quoted by NDTV.

And Aamir seemed to meet all her expectations.

The 46-year-old lady from Bengaluru may have known Aamir socially but was not well acquainted with his movies, having seen just two -- Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai, both 2001 releases.

Still, Gauri looked at ease with the media when she was introduced at his 60th birthday celebrations, a day before his birthday on March 14.

'I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was,' Aamir said about his lady love. 'She doesn't see me as a superstar but as a partner.'