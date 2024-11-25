Aahana Gets The Blues

Rakul is a rainbow... Bhumi shows us what's on her plate... Ranveer at the Golden Temple...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shows us the best kind of Monday blues, as she sends a postcard from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh turns into a 'rainbow'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's 'Selfies, self-love and self-care

When in doubt pout

Balance the silences before you shout

When able swim

Otherwise minimum hit the gym

Chase the sun

Have some fun

Hound the moon

Find Junoon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar gives us an update from her trips to Goa and Bengaluru: 'Last few days were I ate the best food, explored a new city, did things I love and met some amazing people.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

After entertaining everyone in Goa, Manushi Chhillar takes a morning walk in Kasauli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'This book didn't just reflect ideas; it reflected light to,' says Vaani Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

As Karan Arjun re-releases in theatres, Hrithik Roshan shares this info: 'The Karan Arjun experience. Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun. As an assistant, I remember minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and dad's other assistant Anurag (2nd pic in the white sweatshirt)), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed . The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say "आज १५ सालों के बाद यह स्क्रीन धुली है"

'Another fun fact, during the song Bhangda Paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to Delhi promising to be back by morning. I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6 am and I had to make sure my dad doesn't lose the day. He didn't.'

'Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17 yr old. Best on set practical acting school ever. 'KARAN ARJUN is running in theatres again.'

Hrithik was assistant director to his father Rakesh Roshan, who made this film a blockbuster when it released in 1995.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh visits the Golden Temple with Director Aditya Dhar before starting on the next schedule of their new film together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff shows off his chiselled body.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar takes a mirror picture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com