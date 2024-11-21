Bollywood Heads To Goa

Trust Bollywood to know how to mix work with a bit of fun.

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in India's party venue, Goa, and the stars added to the dazzle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI/Instagram

Actress Parul Gulati wears some funky jewellery at the film festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI/Instagram

12th Fail fame Medha Shankr picks a sari for Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI/Instagram

Rakul Singh arrives with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI/Instagram

Nagarjuna appreciated the government's effort for providing a platform to young film-makers at IFFI.

The organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four cinema legends: Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

"One of the main reasons I am here to pay tribute to my father. This is his 100th birthday and he has been an inspiration for us and the new people," Nagarjuna says.

His wife Amala Akkineni, who also attended the event, adds, "I'm looking forward to giving honour to my father-in-law Akkineni Nageswara Rao and to a screening of our film."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant felicitates Rajkummar Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

I&B Special Secretary Neerja Shekhar felicitates Nithya Menon.

The actor, who won a National Award this year, told Rediff.com she's 'very happy not being in the spotlight'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Randeep Hooda is felicitated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Subhash Ghai watches the proceedings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Manushi Chhillar performs at the opening ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

The IFFI jury led by Director Ashutosh Gowariker is felicitated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Shekhar Kapur speaks to the media.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhur Bhandarkar is an IFFI regular.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"I am hosting with Abhishek (Banerjee) this year. This festival has completed 55 years and there are a lot of good things for us. It is the national festival of our country. It is attracting so much international talent. Films are coming from many countries. We are trying to promote young talent from our own country. I think cinema is in the DNA of Indians," Bhumi Pednekar says.

IFFI 2024 has received a record 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, a testament to the festival's growing international standing. IFFI 2024 will present over 180+ international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, three international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premieres.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju felicitates Boman Irani.

Australia will be the Country of Focus, showcasing a dedicated film package and fostering collaboration with India through an MoU between Screen Australia and NFDC.

The festival will open with the Australian film Better Man by Michael Gracey, which offers a glimpse into the life of British popstar Robbie Williams.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of I & B/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of I & B/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande arrives with husband Vicky Jain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaideep Ahlawat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI/Instagram

Taha Shah Badussha.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Philip Noyce, the Australian director, known for films like Patriot Games, Clear And Present Danger, Salt, The Saint, The Bone Collector.

The festival will conclude on November 28.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com