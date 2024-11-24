'It's A Different Kashmir Now'

'One day, I would love to have a house there.'

IMAGE: Vedang Raina in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Vedang Raina, who was recently seen in Jigra, recently visited the Kashmir Valley and came back refreshed.

He shares his experience with Subhash K Jha, "Kashmiri food is my favourite! I love Rogan Josh. The walnut pies in Kashmir are also really good."

Have you been mobbed after Jigra release?

I haven't really stepped out yet, so no mobbing (laughs).

But Jigra changed my life way before it even released.

I'm grateful to be a part of this project and work alongside some really great minds.

I feel blessed to be in this position so early in my career and at such a young age.

Which is the best compliment you have received so far?

That this did not look like my debut at all.

I work really hard to get appreciated for my work.

I'm glad people liked my performances and saw some promise. It really means the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

You recently visited Kashmir. What was that like?

It's one of the best places in the world to visit.

One of my favourite vacations I've had.

Did you go with friends?

I went with my family.

My parents didn't live in Kashmir either but they used to go there often as kids. They had family there.

It was special to visit the places where they spent their childhood.

They showed me around Srinagar like it's their home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

What are the locals like?

They are very warm to all visitors.

Did you meet your kith and kin in Kashmir?

I don't have any relatives there anymore. Quite sad, actually.

Did you get a chance to try the local cuisine?

Oh yes! Best food in the world! Kashmiri food is my favourite.

I love Rogan Josh. The walnut pies in Kashmir are also really good.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Would you like to go back to Kashmir?

Most definitely. I love Kashmir.

One day, I would love to have a house there.

Did you feel safe in Kashmir?

It's a different Kashmir now. Yes, I felt safe.

Where do you feel at home?

Now, it's Mumbai. But Srinagar somehow feels like home.

Rainawari in Srinagar is where my father's side of the family is from.

What next?

I want to keep growing, improving and evolving as an actor.

I want to keep challenging myself and keep working.

Hopefully, I will get interesting opportunities to do that.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com