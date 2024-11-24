'It's Important My Kids See Their Father Regularly'

'It is a blessing to work at home. My family is always around me.'

'I think that's what keeps me creatively charged.'

IMAGE: A R Rahman and Saira Banu announced rheir separation this week. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

Ever since A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation on social media, his past interviews have been coming back to the forefront, where people try to look for signs of marital turmoil.

In 2007, when Rahman turned 40, he spoke at length about his three young children but kept his wife out of the conversation.

"A year back, I didn't allow my kids to be anywhere near me. Now, they're all over the place while I compose," Rahman told Subhash K Jha 17 years ago.

Will Chennai always be your home?

You never know. I'm trying to cut down drastically on my travelling.

Though it was a learning experience, I need to be at home more now.

The kids are growing up. I need to be with the family more often.

A year back, I didn't allow my kids to be anywhere near me.

Now, they're all over the place while I compose.

I think it's very important for them to absorb the ambience.

IMAGE: Rahman with his children, Ameen, Raheema and Khatija. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameen Rahman/Instagram

Are your children musically inclined?

They have just started learning classical music from Ghulam Mustafa Khansaab.

Just last week, he came and took over their training.

My son is going to be four on the same day as me; we share the same birthday.

So are you entering a new phase in your life?

So far, I've just been busy living life.

From my childhood, I was surrounded by grownups, I never got a chance to enjoy being a child.

It took me a while to realise how young I was.

By the time I realised I was missing out on youthful activities, I was no longer young.

Now I'm re-living my childhood with my children.

If I'm able to give them everything that I couldn't afford, they are giving me back something vital.

IMAGE: Rahman with his young children. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raheema Rahman/Instagram

What sense do you make of the 40 years of your life?

My life has always been a journey.

When I was in my 20s, I went through the most turbulent and hectic time of my life.

Now I spend as much time as possible with my children Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

My studio in Chennai is bang opposite my house, so they spend a lot of time with me.

All they have to do is cross the road and they're with me.

IMAGE: The family attends Khatija's wedding with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

So time management is a problem?

You have to prioritise your time and do what you must.

For example, I know I have to be away for five months this year. So it would be foolish of me to commit myself to anything until I finish my concerts.

It is a blessing to work at home. My family is always around me.

I think that's what keeps me creatively charged.

When I travel, I crave to return.

My kids are growing up.

It's important they see their father regularly or they'll start calling me uncle!

I am missing out on my children growing up.

Sometimes, I do take my children abroad with me when they have school vacations.

But they can't accompany me everywhere.

It's not possible to wrench them away from their lives and ask them to join me wherever I am.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com