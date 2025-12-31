'A Year That Set Things In Motion For Me'

As 2025 draws to a close, film folk recap the year, and tell Subhash K Jha what excites them most about 2026.

Sara Arjun: 'I don't set expectations for the next year'

IMAGE: Sara Arjun with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

'2025 was a beautiful year for me, a year of blessings and growth.

I connected with some amazing souls, and feel like I’ve truly gained meaningful relationships and wonderful people in my life.

It's been a year that gave me momentum and set things in motion for me.

I don't really look at life year by year, and I don't set expectations for the next year.

I try to take life as a whole and welcome whatever comes my way.

What I focus on is growing every day, becoming a better actress, a better human, moving closer to the vision I have for myself.

There's nothing specific I'm looking forward to in 2026 because I don't see life in terms of years.'

Adivi Sesh: '2026 is going to be a big, big year'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adivi Sesh/Instagram

'It's been a very, very tough year, probably the hardest, in terms of how physically, mentally and emotionally demanding both Dacoit and Goodachari 2 have been.

But the highlight is the birthday gift given to me by the Dacoit team: The teaser.

It has got a great response, even in Hindi, because it has been acknowledged as a true blue Hindi movie, rather than a dubbed film.

2026 is going to be a big, big year, with both Dacoit and G2 releasing. Also, my sister and brother-in-law are getting ready to welcome a new addition to their family.'

Teja Sajja: 'The year has been full of adventure'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Teja Sajja/Instagram

'The year has been full of adventure, like my film Mirai.

My life revolves around cinema and it has been a two-year journey with a blind trust in my director.

Coming from Hanuman and working with almost all newcomers, there were a lot of expectations resting on me.

My belief in the content and director was justified and that was the highlight of the year for me.

I'm not likely to have a release in 2026; but I have some exciting projects planned.'

Nagarjuna: 'In 2026, I have my 100th release coming up'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

'2025 has been very satisfying, on the personal and professional fronts.

I couldn't have hoped for more.

My younger son Akhil got married to a lovely girl, and he is very happy with her.

My elder son Chaitanya got married in December 2024 and they have just completed a year of a happily married life.

In 2026, I have my 100th release coming up.'

Abhishek Bachchan: 'I don't disown anything I do'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

'2025 was special.

The kind of acclaim I got for Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk is inspiring for any actor.

At the same time, a lot of people didn't like my Housefull 5.

I don't disown anything I do.

My audience has the final vote on what is good or bad; I humbly accept what they have to say.

But you look for new horizons.

You try and push your personal envelope.

You want to do something more challenging.

Hopefully, in 2026, there will be something I haven't done before.'

