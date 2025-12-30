25 More Candid Pictures From 2025

Bollywood stars always make for good pictures but catching them in their most unguarded, candid moments is what makes for great pictures.

Hitesh Harisinghani and Hemantkumar Shivsaran gives us 25 More Candid Moments from 2025.

Please click here to read Part One

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all praise for her co-star R Madhavan at the promotional event for their romantic OTT film, Aap Jaisa Koi.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Rajkummar Rao lends a hand to Manushi Chillar, getting a thumbs up from her and audiences at large, at the Maalik trailer launch.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Caught off-guard but looking on-point, that's Raashii Khanna at the 120 Bahadur teaser launch, proving that the best pictures are often the ones you don't pose for.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

What's Rashmika whispering to Ayushmann Khurrana at the Thamma music launch?

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Selfie with the stars! The host steals a golden moment with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon at the Tere Ishq Mein trailer launch.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Rukmini Vasanth smiles sweetly as the media captures her at a Mumbai press meet for Kantara: Chapter 1. She plays Kanakavathi, a pivotal role in the Rishab Shetty blockbuster.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor obliges a fan and poses for a selfie at the launch of her film.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Jackie Shroff brings his signature style (and plant!) to the launch of the OTT series Hunter Season 2.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra tune in the proceedings of Pitch to Get Rich, a fashion entrepreneurial show.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty share a great bond in their OTT series, Do You Wanna Partner, which spills out off screen too.





Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Manoj Bajpayee playfully pushes the stunning Nimrat Kaur to take centre stage at the The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

When reel heroes meet the real heroes. Jaideep Ahlawat shares some smiles with army personnel at a special ceremony celebrating the legacy of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra, as his story gets ready to be told on the big screen with Ikkis.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Ranveer Singh removes his sunglasses for a better view of the crowd at the music launch-turned-concert for his film Dhurandhar, which has become a rage in theatres.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff