Ranveer Singh's Top 10 Films

Ranveer Singh has risen to superstar status with Dhurandhar's blockbuster success.

Before that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with a four-film collaboration, had a big role in Ranveer's remarkable career.

Ranveer has shown the right instincts in his choice of roles, which he has played with seeming effortlessness, backed with preparation and understanding.

Deepa Gahlot picks Ranveer's 10 best films.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Where to watch: Netflix

In Ranveer's debut film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, he plays an unsophisticated man, who does not want to do his father's 'binnis' and pushes himself into an association with a wedding planner (Anushka Sharma).

He switches on the full force of his charm, which is as chatpata as the bread pakoras he is addicted to in the romcom.

Lootera (2013)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A bit immature to play the complex character in Vikramaditya Motwane's beautiful-looking period drama, Ranveer brings an enigmatic stillness to the role of a man who leads a double life.

When he falls in love, he is conflicted in his feelings for the woman (Sonakshi Sinha) and his thieving profession.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this vibrant version of Romeo And Juliet set in Gujarat, Ranveer is a happy-go-lucky young man who falls for a woman (Deepika Padukone) from a rival clan and steps onto the path of tragedy.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali balances his flamboyance and tenderness well.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Bhansali's historical, Ranveer transforms himself into a Maratha warrior. He shaved his head, worked on his accent and body language and reportedly locked himself in hotel room for 21 days to work on the role without distraction.

Padmaavat (2018)

Where to watch: Apple TV, On Rent

Ranveer plays the terrifying and ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who covets a Rajput queen (Deepika Padukone). Bhansali's Khilji is a villain with no redeeming qualities.

To portray the feral and twisted character, Ranveer grew a wild beard, had scars on his face and wore a menacing, almost demented look.

It was reported that he had to undergo therapy to get out of the evil mindset of this role.

Simmba (2018)

Where to watch: Z5

Director Rohit Shetty channels Ranveer's natural energy and sense of fun for the role of a maverick cop.

The actor easily moved from the intense roles he had been playing to do a masala film with loud comedy and massy dialogue, and worked with undiminished relish.

Gully Boy (2019)

Where to watch: Apple TV, On Rent

In Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer transforms himself again, this time to play a calm character, who uses poetry to express his angst.

He is told that a slum boy can never become a rapper, but he struggles and breaks through, singing Apna Time Aayega.

He lost weight, learnt to rap, and spent time with real gully rappers to internalise their style, lingo and movement.

'83 (2021)

Where to watch: Netflix, JioHotstar

In Kabir Khan's <em'>83, Ranveer plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, as he led the underdog Indian cricket team to a historic World Cup victory.

It would have been easy to mimic the cricketer's accent and toothy grin, but the actor stayed with Kapil Dev to observe him, trained in cricket and acquired a lean athlete's body.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director Karan Johar made Ranveer play himself, or at least the public perception of him: Loud, energetic, fun-loving.

Ranveer plays the gym-obsessed heir to a mithai empire, who falls in love with an intellectual Bengali (Alia Bhatt) and is determined to make the romance work.

Dhurandhar (2025)

Where to watch: Tentatively on Netflix

The role of a deep undercover operative in Pakistan requires Ranveer to be deliberately silent, watchful, deadpan and devious.

He worked on his look, built up his physique again and made the part-fictional, part-real character believable.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff