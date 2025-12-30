2025's Top 10 Bollywood Hits

2025 started with a blockbuster in Chhaava and ended with an even bigger one in Dhurandhar.

There have been other Hindi hits too, and we take a look at the Top 10.

Dhurandhar

Box office collection: Rs 700 crore+ (Rs 7 billion) (expected)

No one could have predicted that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar would become such a mega success story.

Yes, it was a big release of the year but it was never considered as an event film.

Even its opening was not celebrated like a festive release.

But now, it has become a rage, having crossed the Rs 700 crore (Rs 7 billion) mark.

Chhaava

Box Office Collection: Rs 600.10 crore (Rs 6 billion)

Chhaava wasn't an event release either.

There was a lot of curiosity about this Vicky Kaushal-starrer and in the best case scenario, it seemed like a Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore (Rs 2 billion to Rs 2.5 billion) earner.

But once word-of-mouth started spreading amongst the audience, Laxman Utekar's historical grew from strength to strength, and became a Rs 600 Crore (Rs 6 billion) Club biggie.

Saiyaara

Box Office Collection: Rs 337.78 crore (Rs 3.378 billion)

A surprise blockbuster, if the makers were told that this romantic musical would do a business of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), they would have accepted it gladly.

But Mohit Suri's film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, turned out to become the biggest love story of the year.

Housefull 5

Box Office Collection: Rs 203 crore (Rs 2.03 billion)

Housefull is the longest running franchise in Indian cinema with the film moving on to its fifth instalment.

No other movie has gone beyond the fourth but this one still has a loyal fanbase.

It's this set of moviegoers who accepted the Akshay Kumar-led comedy and helped it go past the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark.

Raid 2

Box office collection: Rs 178.08 crore (Rs 1.78 billion)

Like its first part in 2018, Raid 2 did well too, and surpassed the business of the original.

It's a plot-driven franchise, where the story -- and the raids conducted by Ajay Devgn's character -- takes centerstage.

Saurabh Shukla played a fantastic villain in the first part. In the second, Riteish Deshmukh gave us a solid performance as the antagonist.

Yes, Raid 3 has been announced.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Box office collection: Rs 165.67 crore (Rs 1.656 billion)

Aamir Khan delivered a surprise success with Taare Zameen Par. He made Sitaare Zameen Par even bigger, adding a sports angle.

The film opened well, grew well and then sustained well too, going past the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark.

Thamma

Box office collection: Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.4 billion)

Belonging to MHCU (Maddock Horror Comedy Universe), Thamma introduced a new character to the set up, just like Munjya did.

While Stree has been the most popular character, followed by Bhediya, Thamma's entry signalled a further expansion of the universe.

Led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna with Nawazuddin Siddique as the antagonist, this one was an ambitious affair.

SkyForce

Box office collection: Rs 131.44 crore (Rs 1.31 billion)

Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 with as many as four hits, and it all started with SkyForce.

It had a good start, and went on to emerge as a 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club success.

His performance was also appreciated in this aviation war drama that made for a big screen experience.

Veer Paharia was noticed in his debut act.

Jolly LLB 3

Box office collection: Rs 115 crore (Rs 1.15 billion)

Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 were hits and now Jolly LLB 3 has become a success story as well.

This time, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi joined hands to make this Subhash Kapoor franchise bigger.

Gajraj Rao, playing the villain, was very entertaining.

Tere Ishk Mein

Box office collection: Rs 115 crore (Rs 1.15 billion)(expected)

Tere Ishk Mein's success has reignited faith in love stories with good music.

Aanand L Rai wanted to bring out an intense layered romance, and he made it happen with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

The film scored a solid century and would have covered more ground if Dhurandhar hadn't arrived just a week later.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

