HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » OTT Films: 2025's Top 10 Female Performances

OTT Films: 2025's Top 10 Female Performances

By DEEPA GAHLOT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2025 09:09 IST

x

Talented actresses are still struggling to get challenging parts, but the advantage of OTT is that age or star status are not insurmountable hurdles.

Deepa Gahlot picks 10 noteworthy performances from straight-to-OTT films.

 

Sanya Malhotra, Mrs
Where to watch: Z5

In the much discussed takedown of patriarchy, Sanya plays a happy bride reduced to a bitter domestic slave, with conviction.

 

Yami Gautam, Dhoom Dhaam
Where to watch: Netflix

In this thrilling romcom, Yami plays a feisty new bride, who has her wedding night upended, leading to a crazy dash across the city with her nervous husband.

 

Mia Maelzer, Stolen
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this disturbing movie, a helpless woman who has her baby kidnapped, shows traces of determination when the situation she finds herself in descends into violent chaos.

 

Neena Gupta, Achaari Baa
Where to watch: JioHotstar

An average film, it was elevated by Neena Gupta's earnest performance as an elderly Gujarati widow, whose delicious pickles are her path to connecting with the community.

 

Sheeba Chaddha, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal
Where to watch: JioHotstar

As the homemaker with a passion for perfumes, and an unhappy marriage, Sheeba gives an excellent performance in this family drama.

 

Saba Azad, Songs of Paradise
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this period drama, Saba gets into the spirit of the woman who fought to get her voice heard in a conservative society.

 

Farida Jalal, The Great Shamsuddin Family
Where to watch: JioHotstar

Farida is a delight as a sharp-tongued matriarch, equally admired and feared by her family.

 

Kritika Kamra, The Great Shamsuddin Family
Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kritika finds her life turned upside down in a single day, and she displays various shades of annoyance, confusion and affection in this charming film.

 

Radhika Apte, Saali Mohabbat
Where to watch: Z5

In this dark crime thriller, Radhika plays a docile wife, who rears her head back when stepped upon and plans the perfect murder, looking perfectly innocent all the while.

 

Deepti Naval, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Where to watch: Netflix

Playing a mysterious godwoman in this cop procedural, Deepti Naval goes against her 'nice' woman image and brings an eerie menace to the role.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

DEEPA GAHLOT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2025's Top 10 OTT Male Performances
2025's Top 10 OTT Male Performances
2025's Top 10 Female Performances
2025's Top 10 Female Performances
2025's Top 10 OTT Films
2025's Top 10 OTT Films
The Top 10 Male Performances of 2025
The Top 10 Male Performances of 2025
The Top 10 Films Of 2025
The Top 10 Films Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Gautam Adani calls Sharad Pawar mentor38:03

Gautam Adani calls Sharad Pawar mentor

'Raksha Mantri Ke Andar Ka Singh Jaaga': Kumar Vishwas all praise for Rajnath Singh3:48

'Raksha Mantri Ke Andar Ka Singh Jaaga': Kumar Vishwas...

Dense Fog Leads to Poor Visibility at IGI Airport Runway in Delhi1:05

Dense Fog Leads to Poor Visibility at IGI Airport Runway...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO