OTT Films: 2025's Top 10 Female Performances

Talented actresses are still struggling to get challenging parts, but the advantage of OTT is that age or star status are not insurmountable hurdles.

Deepa Gahlot picks 10 noteworthy performances from straight-to-OTT films.

Sanya Malhotra, Mrs

Where to watch: Z5

In the much discussed takedown of patriarchy, Sanya plays a happy bride reduced to a bitter domestic slave, with conviction.

Yami Gautam, Dhoom Dhaam

Where to watch: Netflix

In this thrilling romcom, Yami plays a feisty new bride, who has her wedding night upended, leading to a crazy dash across the city with her nervous husband.

Mia Maelzer, Stolen

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this disturbing movie, a helpless woman who has her baby kidnapped, shows traces of determination when the situation she finds herself in descends into violent chaos.

Neena Gupta, Achaari Baa

Where to watch: JioHotstar

An average film, it was elevated by Neena Gupta's earnest performance as an elderly Gujarati widow, whose delicious pickles are her path to connecting with the community.

Sheeba Chaddha, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

Where to watch: JioHotstar

As the homemaker with a passion for perfumes, and an unhappy marriage, Sheeba gives an excellent performance in this family drama.

Saba Azad, Songs of Paradise

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this period drama, Saba gets into the spirit of the woman who fought to get her voice heard in a conservative society.

Farida Jalal, The Great Shamsuddin Family

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Farida is a delight as a sharp-tongued matriarch, equally admired and feared by her family.

Kritika Kamra, The Great Shamsuddin Family

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kritika finds her life turned upside down in a single day, and she displays various shades of annoyance, confusion and affection in this charming film.

Radhika Apte, Saali Mohabbat

Where to watch: Z5

In this dark crime thriller, Radhika plays a docile wife, who rears her head back when stepped upon and plans the perfect murder, looking perfectly innocent all the while.

Deepti Naval, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

Playing a mysterious godwoman in this cop procedural, Deepti Naval goes against her 'nice' woman image and brings an eerie menace to the role.

