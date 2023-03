Swara Bhaskar's shaadi guest list made as much as a splash as her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla red georgette lehenga.

Tamba tikki multi-coloured resham strands and a vibrant pink choli made the traditional ensemble shine. It was accented with a beautiful dupatta crafted with borders and booties.

Her Prince Charming Fahad Ahmad chose to complement her in a resham and gold sherwani.