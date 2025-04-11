Watch Chhaava On OTT!

The biggest hit of 2025 arrives on OTT this week, along with many other highs and horrors. Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Chhaava

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

One of the biggest hits of the year despite courting controversy, Vicky Kaushal unleashes his dramatic prowess to demonstrate Sambhaji's battle on Aurangzeb in the Laxman Utekar action-packed historical.

Chhorii 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as a mom determined to save her seven-year-old daughter from a creepy cult, co-starring Soha Ali Khan in a terrifying avatar, in the horror sequel packing a social message.



Pravinkoodu Shappu

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Against the backdrop of a village watering hole, a bunch of men engaged in playing cards and making merry turn suspects of a police procedural following the discovery of a dead man in their midst.

Daveed

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A former boxer-turned-bouncer is compelled to return to the ring to fight a Turkish counterpart in a match to remember.

Babygirl

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Nicole Kidman's penchant for provocative roles continues in Babygirl where she plays a lady boss ready to risk her professional and personal life to engage in a lustful liaison with her much younger intern.

Resident Playbook

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In Resident Playbook's slice-of-life Korean drama, quite reminiscent of Hospital Playlist, a department of first year OBGYN doctors go through everyday challenges as people and physicians.

Your Friends & Neighbors

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Jon Hamm finds strange comfort in stealing from his neighbours after his job and marriage go kaput while unmindful to the horrid consequences it could lead to in a new Apple show.

Friendly Rivalry

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

An orphan freshly admitted to an elite high school and its resident campus queen go through various stages of frenemies in a bold new K-drama.

Racharikam

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Romance and politics collide in the high strung notes and aggressive ambitions of 1980s-set Racharikam.

Court-State vs Nobody

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A passionate lawyer fights tooth and nail to defend his teenage client and clear his name of a falsely attributed wrongdoing despite the loopholes and corruption in the system.

Station Eleven

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Emily St John Mandel's dystopian novel of the same name, Station Eleven's 10-part series chronicles survivors of a pandemic-ravaged world trying to get back on their feet.

Crazxy

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Sohum Shah aspires for solo supremacy as a time-pressed surgeon forced to make do or die decisions under daunting circumstances in Crazxy's edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Kingston

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Pushed to the edge, a fisherman ventures into cursed seas to settle for once and all the truth about its haunted reputation in the horror-meets-fantasy-meets-adventure.

Black Mirror Season 7

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

When morality meets extreme technology and advancement, the upshot is the dark satire of Black Mirror, ready to alarm with its awaited seventh season.

Born Hungry

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Toronto Chef Sash Simpson's inspiring true story from street kid in India to Canadian restaurateur gets a platform in a documentary backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Sweetheart

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A man's commitment phobia surfaces on the news of his partner's pregnancy, thrusting him towards a journey into self-introspection of the strictly humorous kind.

Perusu

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A dead man's sons must tackle an awkward condition of their dad before his funeral gets under way in this remake of Sri Lankan black comedy, Tentigo.