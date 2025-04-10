'People Don't Recognise Me Now. One Day They Will'

'You need patience. You need to focus and keep going.'

A native of Jalandhar, acting in Bollywood was a distant dream for Paramvir Singh Cheema.

But he made it happen when he landed in Mumbai and took up theatre.

While trying to break into films, the everyday struggles of the city and lack of good opportunities became overwhelming.

Just when he thought of quitting acting, the actor was roped in for Tabbar, one of the best reviewed OTT shows of 2021.

This was followed with Chamak, now in its second season.

But the break Paramvir was really hoping for in his 10-year-long career came with Black Warrant.

"The acting profession is very uncertain... I thought of quitting acting in 2021... My father gave me the confidence to keep going," Paramvir tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

How has life changed after Black Warrant?

Black Warrant reached the right people.

I have received so much love from directors and big actors.

I was waiting for that to happen.

What makes the character of Shivraj Singh Mangat special to you?

When I read the script and Vikram sir (showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane) finalised me for the role, I said one thing to him: 'Sir, this character is for me, I have to do it.'

I have seen the turmoil of Punjab, and what has happened there. What happened in 1984 and other things, people have that in their hearts.

When I got a chance to portray Mangat, I felt I can show people what Punjab has been through.

One of my favourite scenes in Black Warrant is in the first episode where you say 'Kar pata' to Zahan Kapoor. The way you say those words shows your annoyance, slight anger but also concern for your colleague. It was an interesting introduction to your character.

That's an improvisation, it was not written in the script!

When we were entering the jail, the entry was shot before but that scene was shot after a month.

When I looked at Zahan, the way he was performing, confused, doesn't know what to do, eager to prove himself, and just saying something to Tomar (Rahul Bhat's character), that back story helped me to do the scene.

It was a one take shot, and when the camera stopped on me, I just said, 'kar pata'.

I thought 'yeh kat jaayega (the scene will be edited out)'.

But then everybody liked it. (Smiles)

I am very glad that this is your favourite scene from the show. You are the first one to say this to me.

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor, Anurag Thakur, Rahul Bhat and Paramvir Singh Cheema on the sets of Black Warrant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paramvir Singh Cheema/Instagram

You don't wear a turban in real life. Do people fail to recognise you as the jailer from Black Warrant?

That's fine if they don't recognise me.

Right now, they are not recognising me (but) one day they will.

I have started getting my space.

You are the first generation actor from your family. What gave you confidence to come to Bombay and become one?

I never thought of being an actor.

I used to watch Filmfare awards and enjoy it thoroughly.

I wanted to stay away from home for some time, so I went to Delhi.

I participated in the Mr India contest and won.

After that, I came to Bombay for a random ad shoot. A friend introduced me to theatre.

I felt theatre was the best way to release and express myself. When you perform on stage, it's a great feeling when people cheer you and praise you.

I said let's do this.

IMAGE: Paramvir during his theatre days in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paramvir Singh Cheema/Instagram

How did you get your first acting job?

It happened with television.

I asked my family to give me six months.

Then this audition came to me for Kaleerein, a TV show. It came in the last month of those six months that I asked for from my parents.

I had to do something, only then would my father allow me to stay in Bombay.

I auditioned for the serial and got the part.

But after that, I did not get any work.

Then COVID happened and I went back to my hometown.

But even then, I never stopped auditioning.

From there, I got my breakthrough show, Tabbar.

IMAGE: Manoj Pahwa and Paramvir Singh Cheema in Chamak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paramvir Singh Cheema/Instagram

How did you manage through this struggling period?

My father was supporting me.

Bombay is a very expensive city -- the rent, the food, everything is very expensive.

But my father is also getting old. He was paying me but there is so much pressure on him.

That's why I thought of quitting acting in 2021. But then Tabbar happened.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

This industry is high on favouritism. As an outsider, did you ever think that the lack of connections hindered your opportunities?

I used to think that all the time.

It was very hard to crack the industry before OTT.

If there were some connections, it would have been easier.

When OTT came, I was confident that actors from different places would get something.

OTT is the space for new actors, and from OTT, you can jump to films.

You played the lead in Chamak, but it didn't give you recognition that you might have expected. Did it upset you?

Not really. You need patience. You need to focus and keep going.

That is true not only for the entertainment industry, but in every field. Only then, the magic happens.

I have a degree in law. If I had pursued that, I would have been earning.

The acting profession is very uncertain.

My father gave me the confidence to keep going.

What's next for you?

I am doing a film with Anand L Rai.

There's also Border 2, my first commercial film. You will see me doing action in it.

A Punjabi film is also in the pipeline as well as a couple of OTT shows returning with the second season.