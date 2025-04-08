Flops Rain Down On 2025 So Far

2025 is off to a disastrous start.

The first quarter has scored mostly flops, with just one blockbuster (Chhaava) and a smattering of those which have recovered costs.

One hopes that the rest of the year fares better at the box office.

Game Changer (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 26.60 crore (Rs 266 million)

Verdict: Disaster

Ram Charan went pan-India with Game Changer and one expected him to have yet another success after RRR. But the Shankar directorial was a huge dud.

Fateh

Box office collection: Rs 12.85 crore (Rs 128.5 million)

Verdict: Flop

Sonu Sood turned director with Fateh, which saw a delayed release from its original 2024 date.

The film was well promoted and had some well-crafted combat sequences.

But audiences were just not interested and the film barely managed to enter a double digit lifetime.

Emergency

Box office collection: Rs 16.52 crore (165.2 million)

Verdict: Flop

Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture Emergency was also delayed, partly due to the elections and partly because it was stuck with the censors.

When it did release, the reviews were bad, and the footfalls were missing.

Azaad

Box office collection: Rs 6.32 crore (Rs 63.2 million)

Verdict: Disaster

Ajay Devgn made a special appearance in his nephew Aaman Devgan's acting debut, Azaad. Azaad also saw the debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, and while she impressed, the film didn't.

A complete non-starter, it couldn't survive beyond a week.

SkyForce

Box office collection: Rs 131.44 crore (Rs 1.31 billion)

Verdict: Average

Akshay Kumar's SkyForce got a good release on Republic Day weekend.

Co-starring Veer Pahariya, the film managed a start and then sustained enough to go past the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark.

In times when nothing was working in theatres, SkyForce at least covered costs.

Deva

Box office collection: Rs 32.07 crore (Rs 320.7 million)

Verdict: Flop

A well-made film which deserved to do way better than what it eventually did, Deva saw Shahid Kapoor in a cop avatar.

A dramatic suspense thriller, it showed a glimmer of hope before emerging a major flop.

Loveyapa

Box office collection: Rs 7.04 crore (Rs 70.4 million)

Verdict: Flop

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan made their big screen debuts with Loveyapa in the Valentine's Day week but it just didn't work with the audience, right from the trailer stage.

The songs didn't work either and when the film eventually released in theatres, the target audience -- the youth -- was just not interested.

Badass Ravikumar

Box office collection: Rs 9.66 crore (Rs 96.6 million)

Verdict: Flop

The trailer of Badass Ravikumar worked with the audiences and the song Tajmahal emerged a chartbuster. That allowed the film to take a decent start.

But it was all downhill from there, as the final product left a lot to be desired.

The Himesh Reshammiya-starrer tripled its first day numbers and then bowed out.

Chhaava

Box office collection: Rs 594 crore (Rs 5.94 billion) (still playing)

Verdict: Blockbuster

The only big success of 2025 is Chhaava and it gave the industry something to cheer about.

The film not only opened well but also got some good reviews.

More than a month after its release, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is still running in theatres, and will eventually enter the Rs 600 Crore (Rs 6 billion) Club.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Box office collection: Rs 9.38 crore (Rs 93.8 million)

Verdict: Flop

The promo showed some promise but neither did it open well nor did it manage to sustain from the second day.

Even offers like BOGO and reduced ticket prices could not save this Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Singh and Bhumi Pednekar starrer.

Crazxy

Box office collection: Rs 11.09 crore (Rs 110.9 million)

Verdict: Flop

Made in quick time and at controlled costs, Crazxy was promoted well by its leading actor and producer, Sohum Shah.

That allowed the film to fetch some footfalls in the opening weekend.

The one-character thriller did have some good moments but the climax was a downer.

Superboys of Malegaon

Box office collection: Rs 3.54 crore (Rs 35.4 million)

Verdict: Disaster

A festival film that arrived with limited promotion, Superboys of Malegaon hoped to attract audiences who made films like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies success stories.

But Reema Kagti's ensemble film couldn't find a footing and disappeared soon enough.

The Diplomat

Box office collection: Rs 38 crore (Rs 380 million) (still playing)

Verdict: Below Average

A film that had the potential to reach Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million), The Diplomat was not marketed or promoted well, due to which it arrived unannounced.

Still, it's to the credit of Actor-Producer John Abraham and Director Shivam Nair that audiences are still warming to the film.

Sikandar

Box office collection: Rs 105 crore (Rs 1.05 billion) (still playing)

Verdict: Disaster

The biggest disaster of the year is Sikandar.

No one in the distribution, exhibitors or producers' circleS would have imagined that a Salman Khan starrer would struggle to even reach Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).

Sikandar received terrible reviews and concluded the first quarter of 2025 on a poor note.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources