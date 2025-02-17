Chhaava Is The First Big Hit Of 2025

Is The First Big Hit Of 2025

Vicky Kaushal has reasons to rejoice.

His latest release Chhaava has entered the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club in just three days.

The film was expected to open well at the box office but no one saw it doing so well over the weekend itself.

The early signs were there at the time of the advance bookings stage, and the film was set to take a winning start. But spot booking was quite impressive too due to Valentine's Day.

The film sustained over the weekend, earning a total of Rs 120 crore* (Rs 1.2 billion) so far.

With that, Chhaava becomes the first big success of 2025.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.