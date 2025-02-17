HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Chhaava Is The First Big Hit Of 2025

Chhaava Is The First Big Hit Of 2025

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2025 10:02 IST

x

Vicky Kaushal has reasons to rejoice.

His latest release Chhaava has entered the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club in just three days.

The film was expected to open well at the box office but no one saw it doing so well over the weekend itself.

 

The early signs were there at the time of the advance bookings stage, and the film was set to take a winning start. But spot booking was quite impressive too due to Valentine's Day.

The film sustained over the weekend, earning a total of Rs 120 crore* (Rs 1.2 billion) so far.

With that, Chhaava becomes the first big success of 2025.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Share:

More News Coverage

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal

RELATED STORIES

Chhaava Review
Chhaava Review
The Alternate Chhaava Review
The Alternate Chhaava Review
Katrina-Vicky's Chaava Date
Katrina-Vicky's Chaava Date
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
What Kat Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look
Watch Rahman Perform Chhaava LIVE!
Watch Rahman Perform Chhaava LIVE!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sports Stars at Maha Kumbh Mela

webstory image 2

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

webstory image 3

Quick. Tasty. Tofu: 8 Recipes

VIDEOS

Trump reveals what Putin told him on historic phone call5:16

Trump reveals what Putin told him on historic phone call

PM Modi attends Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam0:32

PM Modi attends Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam

Arora sisters attend Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration0:23

Arora sisters attend Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD