'I Needed To Deep Dive Into My Anger...'

'I have achieved a sort of liberation as an actor and as a person after Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritwik Bhowmik/Instagram

Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik makes his mark again in a completing contrasting role in Khakee: The Bengali Chapter.

"I was always worried about being typecast but with this show, I have left behind my worries," Ritwik tells Subhash K Jha.

After the soft refined musician, you play a gangster. How were you able to pull off this transition so effortlessly?

That's a very generous compliment, thank you.

Growing up on stage really helps you to be easily moldable in various shapes and forms.

I guess my constant need to offer something new has driven me to go from Radhe in Bandish Bandits to Sagor in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Khakee proves you are a versatile actor. Do you feel more confident about your skills now?

Performing in Khakee was almost cathartic.

The makers of the show were very clear about how they wanted to treat these inhuman characters with human emotions, so I needed to deep dive into my own angst, anger and ambition to bring Sagor to life.

I guess more than confidence, I feel I have achieved a sort of liberation as an actor and as a person after this show.

IMAGE: Ritwik Bhowmik in Khakee: The Bengali Chapter.

What was your reaction when Neeraj Pandey offered you this part?

I was over the moon to know that Neeraj sir and the makers of Khakee deemed me fit to play a role like Sagor.

I was always worried about being typecast but with this show and these makers, I have left behind my worries, as Neeraj Pandey saw that in me not many others did.

I'll always be indebted.

How did you prepare for your part?

My co-star Aadil (Zafar Khan) and I went through rigorous workshops and rehearsals to shape and form our characters.

Our directors gave us a free hand in building these parts from the page and bringing them to life.

The icing on the cake was the time we spent in Kolkata.

The city, more than any workshop or any rehearsal, really showed us who/how we should be to become Sagor and Ranjit.

Khakee is a new beginning for your career. How do you intend to take this forward?

The most important learning that I have taken away as a professional actor post Khakee is that I need to keep sharpening my skills and oiling my machinery as an artist.

Everything else falls into place.

You only receive what you're ready to receive. So from here on, I stay prepared for limitless opportunities.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com