Bold, Beautiful And Backless

Summer is slowly but surely kicking in and Bollywood's sizzling divas look all set to raise the mercury in their scorching backless avatars.

Staunch believer in if you've got it, flaunt it?

Then, take these cues from Sukanya Verma's fashion picks.

Manushi Chhillar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Looking to make her mark in upcoming action movies like Maalik and Tehran opposite Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham respectively, Manushi shows off her va-va-voom vibe in a slinky backless gown.

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika and her eternal Goddess mode is what makes her the last word on sexy trends.

Raashii Khanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

The Farzi star makes a strong case for toned backs in her figure hugging green number.

Rasha Thadani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Azaad didn't create any ripples but Rasha's glam game is strong as ever in a statuesque backless design by Bollywood's go-to designer Manish Malhotra.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's fit and fabulous frame is tailor-made for attention as is her red hot backless avatar.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni's teasing temptress lets her little b(l)ack dress do all the talking.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Sari and sensual go hand in hand and Deepika in her sequin sari and backless blouse are all for it.

Pragya Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya's combination of glowing complexion and golden girl supremacy is backless fashion at its luminous best.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's style files document her love for curve-embracing silhouettes. And this backless outfit is totally up her alley.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya is yet to make her debut but she sure knows how to make heads turn already.

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

When you and your bestie have each other's back.

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

Cool, casual and chic, Shreya shows backless can be breezy too.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com