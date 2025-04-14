Bold, Beautiful And Backless

Summer is slowly but surely kicking in and Bollywood's sizzling divas look all set to raise the mercury in their scorching backless avatars.
Staunch believer in if you've got it, flaunt it?
Then, take these cues from Sukanya Verma's fashion picks.
Manushi Chhillar
Looking to make her mark in upcoming action movies like Maalik and Tehran opposite Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham respectively, Manushi shows off her va-va-voom vibe in a slinky backless gown.
Malaika Arora
Malaika and her eternal Goddess mode is what makes her the last word on sexy trends.
Raashii Khanna
The Farzi star makes a strong case for toned backs in her figure hugging green number.
Rasha Thadani
Azaad didn't create any ripples but Rasha's glam game is strong as ever in a statuesque backless design by Bollywood's go-to designer Manish Malhotra.
Disha Patani
Disha's fit and fabulous frame is tailor-made for attention as is her red hot backless avatar.
Mouni Roy
Mouni's teasing temptress lets her little b(l)ack dress do all the talking.
Deepika Padukone
Sari and sensual go hand in hand and Deepika in her sequin sari and backless blouse are all for it.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya's combination of glowing complexion and golden girl supremacy is backless fashion at its luminous best.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi's style files document her love for curve-embracing silhouettes. And this backless outfit is totally up her alley.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya is yet to make her debut but she sure knows how to make heads turn already.
Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani
When you and your bestie have each other's back.
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Cool, casual and chic, Shreya shows backless can be breezy too.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com