Super Hot Star Fashion Coming Up

March sent the temperatures soaring, and we aren't even talking about the oncoming summer!
Namrata Thakker lists the best fashion looks of the month.
Alaya F stuns in her chic Monisha Jaising creation of an embellished off-shoulder blouse with a matching skirt.
Ananya Panday walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week wearing a stunning Anamika Khanna creation which redefines power dressing by mixing a fluid silhouette with contemporary aesthetics.
Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes an interesting read in Designer John Gilliano's Y2K newspaper outfit.
Paired with black leather boots, she finishes off her look with a black Hermes Birkin bag and a pair of sunglasses.
Bhumi Pednekar makes a statement in Nitya Bajaj's crochet and sequin cape set, featuring pearl hand embroidery enhanced with dangling coins and shells.
Karishma Tanna exudes timeless charm in a stunning handcrafted gold and white sari with a beaded blouse.
Disha Patani gives us summer fashion goals in a pair of denim shorts and a body-hugging top.
If we have to describe smart casuals, it would be Yami Gautam's black outfit. It's cool, edgy yet easy to style.
Mrunal Thakur looks flawlessly beautiful in her lavender ombré Chikankari Anarkali which scream grace and elegance.
She's just a film old but Rasha Thadani's fashion game is already bang on. She storms Paris Fashion Week in a cream blazer set teamed with a black corset top and knee length boots.
Sonam Kapoor continues to keep it stylish with her style choices. She looks gorgeous in her minimalistic ensemble.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com