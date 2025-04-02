HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Super Hot Star Fashion Coming Up

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 02, 2025

March sent the temperatures soaring, and we aren't even talking about the oncoming summer!

Namrata Thakker lists the best fashion looks of the month.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F stuns in her chic Monisha Jaising creation of an embellished off-shoulder blouse with a matching skirt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week wearing a stunning Anamika Khanna creation which redefines power dressing by mixing a fluid silhouette with contemporary aesthetics.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes an interesting read in Designer John Gilliano's Y2K newspaper outfit.

Paired with black leather boots, she finishes off her look with a black Hermes Birkin bag and a pair of sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar makes a statement in Nitya Bajaj's crochet and sequin cape set, featuring pearl hand embroidery enhanced with dangling coins and shells.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna exudes timeless charm in a stunning handcrafted gold and white sari with a beaded blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani gives us summer fashion goals in a pair of denim shorts and a body-hugging top.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

If we have to describe smart casuals, it would be Yami Gautam's black outfit. It's cool, edgy yet easy to style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur looks flawlessly beautiful in her lavender ombré Chikankari Anarkali which scream grace and elegance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

She's just a film old but Rasha Thadani's fashion game is already bang on. She storms Paris Fashion Week in a cream blazer set teamed with a black corset top and knee length boots.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor continues to keep it stylish with her style choices. She looks gorgeous in her minimalistic ensemble.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
