Zesty Cocktails Women Will Love

There's nothing ordinary about these cocktails created by resto-bar chain The Finch's flamboyant mixologist Ron Ramirez.

For people who are lucky enough to have a smoking machine at home, here's your time to use it.

Worry not if you don't have such a gadget, use a cocktail shaker and just go with the basic flow.

These cocktails are great to cure mid-week blues and will add a fancy touch to your Women's Day celebration.

Photographs: Kind courtesy The Finch

The Cure

Serves: 1

Ingredients

30 ml vodka that was used to infuse dehydrated grapes or raisins, please see the note below

15 ml fresh lime juice

30 ml litchi juice

30 ml white wine, ideally a fruity wine

30 ml ginger ale

20 ml rose syrup, preferably Monin

Ice cubes

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a large carafe or a large glass jar.

Optionally, if, by some miracle, you have a smoking cocktail infuser machine, you can smoke the ingredients.

Otherwise, transfer all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice cubes.

Serve.

Editor's Note: To infuse the dried grapes/raisins into a vodka, add them to a small bottle filled with vodka, fasten the lid tightly and store on the countertop for a week. Once in a day, you'll need to shake the bottle.

Outbreak

Serves: 1

Ingredients

30 ml whiskey that has been infused with cherries, preferably the overripe variety, please check the note below

30 ml red wine, preferably a fruity variety

45 ml pineapple juice

30 ml raspberry juice

20 ml melon syrup

15 ml lime juice

Splash of soda water

Dehydrated fruits, to garnish

Ice cubes

Stick cinnamon

Mixed dried herbs

Dried rose petals

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker.

Optionally, if you have a smoking machine, you can smoke the ingredients and then shake with ice cubes.

Transfer the cocktail into an air-tight jar filled with dried rose petals and cinnamon.

You may use dried herbs as well.

Add smoke inside the jar, optional and shut the lid.

Open the lid to serve and relish the smell of infused bloom of roses, cinnamon and herbs.

If you are not using a smoking jar, let the alcohol rest in a container with the dried rose petals, herbs and cinnamon.

Strain and serve in a glass of your choice.

Editor's Note: To infuse the dried cherries, add them to a small bottle filled with whiskey, fasten the lid tightly and store on the countertop for a week. Once in a day, you'll need to shake the bottle.

Ron Ramirez, who hails from the Philippines, has been dubbed Asia's magician of spirits. Ron is the mixologist at The Finch, a trendy cafe-resto bar in Sector 26, Chandigarh.