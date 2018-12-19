rediff.com

The man behind Nita Ambani's flawless make up

The man behind Nita Ambani's flawless make up

December 19, 2018 10:29 IST

Meet Nita Ambani's go-to make up artist, Mickey Contractor.  

All photographs: Courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

A one-man glamour machine, Mickey Contractor is a favourite with B-Town celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kajol.

A force to reckon with in the make up industry, it's no surprise that he is Nita Ambani's go-to make up artist too. 

The make up genius has been uploading some stunning pics of Nita Ambai from Isha and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations.

And it's amazing how he managed to achieve such a flawless look for her -- be it a sari, lehenga or anarkali, Mickey has transformed the look with his magic touch. 

He writes on Instagram, 'She (Nita Ambani) truly is a woman of substance.

'Working with her so closely over the years I have to say (that) she is not only gracious, but is also generous and thoughtful.

'This is the first picture, above, we have together. So I am very happy to share it.'

Looking back at some of Mickey's best work for Nita Ambani. 

Nita Ambani dressed for a a dandiya fest, which was a part of Isha's pre-wedding celebrations.

With dark kohl eyes and pink lips, Mickey kept her look bold without being too dramatic. 

For the wedding reception for the Reliance family, Mickey gave Nita a soft yet beautiful look. 

'Nita dazzles in a bright pink Abu Sandeep for a wedding this evening. Not a colour many can carry,' writes Mickey. 

Nita Ambani dressed in her Indian best. With white flowers adorning her hair, Mickey accentuated the look with dramatic eyes and a bindi

