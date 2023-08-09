Yoga With The Kittens

Glimpses from a yoga session hosted by Pawhour at a studio in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
Pawhour teamed up with the cat rescuers to promote awareness about pet adoption.
As the participants did yoga, the kittens played around them.
IMAGE: Yoga trainer Surbhi Sachdeva conducts the session. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Surbhi and the participants admire the kitty at play.
IMAGE: A participant tries to click a pic as a kitten plays around.
IMAGE: Are the cats trying to imitate the humans?
IMAGE: As participants do yoga, a kitten walks through them.
IMAGE: What are these humans up to? this kitten wonders.
IMAGE: A participant cuddles a kitten as she performs yoga.
IMAGE: Cat food after the session. All that yoga makes us very hungry!
IMAGE: Is this called Cuddleasana?
IMAGE: What's up, kitties?
IMAGE: Like what you see in the mirror, kitty?
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com