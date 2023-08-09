Yoga With The Kittens

Glimpses from a yoga session hosted by Pawhour at a studio in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Pawhour teamed up with the cat rescuers to promote awareness about pet adoption.

As the participants did yoga, the kittens played around them.

IMAGE: Yoga trainer Surbhi Sachdeva conducts the session. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Surbhi and the participants admire the kitty at play.

IMAGE: A participant tries to click a pic as a kitten plays around.

IMAGE: Are the cats trying to imitate the humans?

IMAGE: As participants do yoga, a kitten walks through them.

IMAGE: What are these humans up to? this kitten wonders.

IMAGE: A participant cuddles a kitten as she performs yoga.

IMAGE: Cat food after the session. All that yoga makes us very hungry!

IMAGE: Is this called Cuddleasana?

IMAGE: What's up, kitties?

IMAGE: Like what you see in the mirror, kitty?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com