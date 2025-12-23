Archana, The Desi Boss Babe

Archana Iyer dresses like someone who loves her traditions but also knows her way around a power move.

One day, the Shambhala actress is wrapped in classic Indian silhouettes that celebrate her desi heart; the next, she’s stepping out in sharp pantsuits and structured separates that mean business. Her wardrobe swings effortlessly between traditional and boardroom classics.

Archana’s style is all about owning who you are -- rooted, confident and unapologetically stylish.

IMAGE: In a pantsuit with a robe-style blazer, Archana makes power dressing look anything but boring. The fluid layering adds drama, while the sharp tailoring keeps it chic. All photographs: Kind courtesy Archana Iyer/Instagram

IMAGE: This wedding season, make heads turn with parrot green. Archana’s Banarasi silk sari, accessorised with a choker and heavy jhumkas, is festive confidence with zero hesitation.

IMAGE: Her powder blue floral lehenga paired with a butter yellow blouse, dainty jewellery and a tiny bindi feels soft and joyful.

IMAGE: A gulabi sari never misses! Archana’s pink drape styled with gold and pearl jhumkas, and a rose tucked into her hair feels straight out of an old-school dream.

IMAGE: When she takes a break from desi, she goes full boss babe mode. Archana switches gears in a blue vest coat worn with jeans.

IMAGE: She looks like Indian Cinderella in a blue sharara set that came with a sheer strapless top that feels dreamy in every way.

IMAGE: An off-shoulder black shirt, black pants and funky sunglasses -- this is Archana’s ‘don’t talk to me before coffee’ look.