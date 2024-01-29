Wowalicios Jennifer!

When you think of Jennifer Winget two words come to mind -- classy and modern.

Her beachwear is daring and she never disappoints with her sleek off-duty fashion.

The Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani actor knows how to steal the show in delightful coords, give off senorita vibes in prints and stun in all white.

IMAGE: This pretty lady likes her blues with some glitter and sparkle.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

IMAGE: She belts out a sweet fashion moment in a strappy choli adorned with florals and a revealing back.

IMAGE: Jennifer's ready to party on a beach in this ab-baring, tie-dye number.

IMAGE: The perfect outfit for a sit-down dinner.

IMAGE: Jennifer takes the plunge in a midnight blue swimsuit that's also just right for soaking in the sun.

IMAGE: She throws a style curve ball in black and white as she dips her toes in the azure waters of the Maldives.

IMAGE: This Hawaiian princess is set to burn the dance floor.

IMAGE: Doesn't she remind you of a young Zeenat Aman in this polka-dotted bikini?