Wowalicios Jennifer!

When you think of Jennifer Winget two words come to mind -- classy and modern.
Her beachwear is daring and she never disappoints with her sleek off-duty fashion.
The Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani actor knows how to steal the show in delightful coords, give off senorita vibes in prints and stun in all white.
IMAGE: This pretty lady likes her blues with some glitter and sparkle.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram
IMAGE: She belts out a sweet fashion moment in a strappy choli adorned with florals and a revealing back.
IMAGE: Jennifer's ready to party on a beach in this ab-baring, tie-dye number.
IMAGE: The perfect outfit for a sit-down dinner.
IMAGE: Jennifer takes the plunge in a midnight blue swimsuit that's also just right for soaking in the sun.
IMAGE: She throws a style curve ball in black and white as she dips her toes in the azure waters of the Maldives.
IMAGE: This Hawaiian princess is set to burn the dance floor.
IMAGE: Doesn't she remind you of a young Zeenat Aman in this polka-dotted bikini?