Would You Wear Jeans To...?

Last updated on: January 08, 2025 17:25 IST

How much do you love your jeans? Take our quiz and find out.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's all-denim look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
 

Magnus Carlsen, the finest chess player on earth, was ejected from the World Blitz Championship in New York because he turned up in jeans.

Pissed off, the Norwegian Grandmaster refused to change into what was deemed proper for a chess game.

Even as this storm swirled around him, the cool dude got married to his cute girlfriend, Ella Victoria Malone.

Nope, Magnus didn't wear jeans on his big day.

But, with all this talk about jeans, it's the perfect time for you to take this fun quiz which will reveal if you're a jeans fanatic, a fashionista or somewhere in between.

So, would you wear jeans to...

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK HERE to play the quiz.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

