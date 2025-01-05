Checkmate! Magnus Carlsen Weds Ella Malone

Amidst a whirlwind of controversies, World No.1 chess player Magnus Carlsen tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ella Victoria Malone, in a private ceremony at the Holmenkollen Chapel in Oslo.

The intimate wedding, attended by close family and friends, was reported by Norwegian media outlet NRK.

Carlsen's wedding comes on the heels of a heated debate in the chess world surrounding his decision to share the World Blitz title with Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship.

The two finalists had an intense battle, playing four games in the finals, each winning two. Despite three subsequent tiebreaker games ending in draws, Carlsen proposed an unprecedented solution—sharing the championship trophy—a move that sparked mixed reactions in the chess community.

Carlsen and Ella were first seen together in public at the Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T. Challenge tournament in February, and since then, she has been a steady presence at his tournaments, including Norway Chess in Stavanger and the recently concluded FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship in New York.

Despite the controversies surrounding his professional life, Carlsen seems to have found stability and happiness in his personal life with Ella by his side.