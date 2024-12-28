HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Carlsen defiant after FIDE dressing down over attire

December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 11:27 IST

'I'll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here.'

Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen, World champion between 2013 and 2023, said he will not appeal the FIDE's decision to bar him from participating in a round at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York on Friday for wearing jeans. Photograph: Magnus Carlsen/X

Chess great Magnus Carlsen quit the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York on Friday after governing body FIDE barred the Norwegian from participating in a round at the tournament for wearing jeans.

In a statement, FIDE said its dress code regulations were designed to "ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants".

 

The body added that it had issued Carlsen a $200 fine and given him an opportunity to change into the correct attire, which the world number one rejected.

Carlsen, World champion between 2013 and 2023, said he had a lunch meeting before the round and had to change quickly.

"I put on a shirt, jacket and honestly like I didn't even think about jeans, even changed my shoes," Carlsen told Take Take Take.

"I didn't even think about it... First of all, I got a fine which is fine, and then I got a warning that I would not be paired if I didn't go change my clothes. They said that I could do it after the third round today.

"I said 'I'll change tomorrow if that's OK, I didn't even realize it today', but they said, 'Well you have to change now'.

At that point it became a bit of a matter of principle for me."

The 34-year-old added that he would not appeal the decision, saying: "Honestly, I am too old at this point to care too much.

"If this is what they want to do... I guess it goes both ways, right - nobody wants to back down - and this is where we are. It's fine by me. I'll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
