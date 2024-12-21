World Sari Day: The Gorgeous Drape's Amazing Evolution

It's World Sari Day and time to celebrate this absolutely gorgeous, absolutely versatile garment.

Celebrated on December 21 every year -- this day has now achieved global recognition -- it was the brainchild of social activist Nalini Shekar who wanted to honour traditional Indian heritage.

The word sari originates from satika, meaning a strip of cloth and is referenced to in early Hindu literature.

The length and drape of the sari varies; some may be less than the traditional six yards, like the half sari, while others like the Maharashtrian Nauvari or the Tamilian Madisar is nine yards. Kodagu saris too can be nine yards long.

IMAGE: In Bajirao Mastani, both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wear the Nauvari or nine yard sari where the fabric is taken between the legs and tucked in at the back.

IMAGE: The sari was initially worn as a three piece outfit that included the stanapatta (chestband), the uttariya (a veil worn over shoulder) and the antariya (the bottom garment).

It was secured in place with the kamarband (waistbelt).

The breast band, called the pratidhi, was generally worn by women from the upper classes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaani Krishna/Instagram

IMAGE: This is the Nivi or ulta pallu style drape which originated from the Deccan. The nine yard Madisar style of sari draping displayed the status and caste of the wearer as was seen in the movie, Ponniyin Selvan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Srivatsan/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna pays homage to her roots with this Kodagu drape featuring pleats tucked in the back for her friend's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: And that's how the front of the Coorgi/Kodagu drape looks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in the Kerala Kasavu drape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The Himroo sari of Maharashtra was deemed one of the finest fabric of the Deccan by Marco Polo. Genelia Deshmukh wears a nath (nose ring) and pink chandrakor bindi to complete her look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

IMAGE: From the land of dance and grace, the Manipuri sari brings stories of elegance wrapped in tradition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

IMAGE: The traditional Gharchola sari of Gujarat carries centuries of blessings and beauty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Handcrafted to perfection with cosmic prints and ancient art; this Ajrakh sari so much more than just fashion and Alia Bhatt knows it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: And then there's the modern version where the sari meets corset because drama and curves belong in the same sentence. A little vintage, a little va-va-voom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Sequins on a sari? Oh honey, the party doesn't start till Sanya Malhotra walks in draped in six yards of glam, wearing an emerald choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: It's like wearing sunlight -- beautiful, shimmery perfection. The golden tissue silk is timeless. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

IMAGE: Pastels aren't just colours, they're an emotion. Sweet, soft and surreal is what comes to mind when we see Aditi Bhatia's chikankari sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Tradition meets innovation and the result? Straight-up breathtaking. Designer Amit Aggarwal gives the Benarasi sari a modern twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

