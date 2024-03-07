Will You See Anyone Cuter Than Sakshi Today?

Sakshi Vaidya dipped her toes as an actor in the movies with Agent (Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni) in 2023.

This cute 23 year old, who was also a part of Varun Tej's Gandeevadhari Arjuna, will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Simplicity is her fashion mantra and she believes a sari is 'a piece of art' that 'just can't look ugly on any woman'.

IMAGE: So innocent, so mesmerising! Sakshi knows the power of white.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Vaidya/Instagram

IMAGE: Take what would otherwise be a simple sari and let an elegant border work its magic.

IMAGE: Isn't the sari the sexiest garment in the world?

IMAGE: Casual vibes only! She gives us a glimpse of her bindass style.

IMAGE: Sakshi paints a pretty picture in vibrant neon and rugged denims.

IMAGE: That's how you steal a sari from your mom's closet and amp it up.

IMAGE: Take a textured sari, wear it with a velvet blouse and smile into the camera... Uff! We're smitten.