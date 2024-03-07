News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Will You See Anyone Cuter Than Sakshi Today?

Will You See Anyone Cuter Than Sakshi Today?

By REDIFF STYLE
March 07, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sakshi Vaidya dipped her toes as an actor in the movies with Agent (Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni) in 2023.

This cute 23 year old, who was also a part of Varun Tej's Gandeevadhari Arjuna, will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Simplicity is her fashion mantra and she believes a sari is 'a piece of art' that 'just can't look ugly on any woman'. 

IMAGE: So innocent, so mesmerising! Sakshi knows the power of white. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Vaidya/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take what would otherwise be a simple sari and let an elegant border work its magic.  

 

IMAGE: Isn't the sari the sexiest garment in the world?

 

IMAGE: Casual vibes only! She gives us a glimpse of her bindass style.

 

IMAGE: Sakshi paints a pretty picture in vibrant neon and rugged denims. 

 

IMAGE: That's how you steal a sari from your mom's closet and amp it up.  

 

IMAGE: Take a textured sari, wear it with a velvet blouse and smile into the camera... Uff! We're smitten.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?
Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?
Simply Lajawab, Kareena!
Simply Lajawab, Kareena!
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Rahul Gandhi hates Modi, Hindutva: Rijiju
Rahul Gandhi hates Modi, Hindutva: Rijiju
Dinesh Karthik to hang up his gloves after IPL 2024
Dinesh Karthik to hang up his gloves after IPL 2024
Ashwin And Family Celebrate 100 Tests!
Ashwin And Family Celebrate 100 Tests!
Byju's Spectacular Meltdown
Byju's Spectacular Meltdown

More like this

Come, Fall In Love With Rukmini

Come, Fall In Love With Rukmini

Why Sonal Will Leave You Speechless

Why Sonal Will Leave You Speechless

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances