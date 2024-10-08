News
Will Ethereal Eisha Rule Bigg Boss?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 08, 2024 11:41 IST
Nothing escapes Bigg Boss's watchful eye and guess who’s been grabbing all the attention?

It’s none other than Eisha Singh, known for her roles in Naagin 6, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Bekaboo.

While we wait to see what she will do in the Bigg Boss house, we are pretty sure she will give us some cute style moments.

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Eisha soaks up the sun in a flirty pink fit-and-flare dress and designer shades. All photographs: Kind courtesy Eisha Singh/Instagram

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a mini skirt, boots and a zipped corset top.

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Channelling ethereal vibes, Eisha looks like a water nymph from a fairy tale in her draped blue gown and drop earrings.

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: In a stunning grey mirrorwork sharara suit, complete with a sleek bun, Eisha becomes the perfect desi muse.

 

 

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Chunky heeled boots, a latex skirt and an oversized trench coat instantly elevate her basic white corset top, making this edgy ensemble a standout.

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Serving boss-babe energy, Eisha rocks a white printed co-ord set paired with a turtleneck and tinted rose glasses. This look is a winner for its modern, chic appeal.

 

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Eisha nails casual cool in a printed shirt with baggy pants.

REDIFF STYLE
