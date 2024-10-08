Will Ethereal Eisha Rule Bigg Boss?

Nothing escapes Bigg Boss's watchful eye and guess who’s been grabbing all the attention?

It’s none other than Eisha Singh, known for her roles in Naagin 6, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Bekaboo.

While we wait to see what she will do in the Bigg Boss house, we are pretty sure she will give us some cute style moments.

IMAGE: Eisha soaks up the sun in a flirty pink fit-and-flare dress and designer shades. All photographs: Kind courtesy Eisha Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a mini skirt, boots and a zipped corset top.

IMAGE: Channelling ethereal vibes, Eisha looks like a water nymph from a fairy tale in her draped blue gown and drop earrings.

IMAGE: In a stunning grey mirrorwork sharara suit, complete with a sleek bun, Eisha becomes the perfect desi muse.

IMAGE: Chunky heeled boots, a latex skirt and an oversized trench coat instantly elevate her basic white corset top, making this edgy ensemble a standout.

IMAGE: Serving boss-babe energy, Eisha rocks a white printed co-ord set paired with a turtleneck and tinted rose glasses. This look is a winner for its modern, chic appeal.

IMAGE: Eisha nails casual cool in a printed shirt with baggy pants.