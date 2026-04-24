Will CBSE's New Curriculum Benefit Students?

CBSE's new approach emphasises practical understanding and contemporary skills, encouraging students to think critically and apply concepts in real-world contexts, says Srividya Sridhar, principal, Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School, Gurugram.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The Central Board of Secondary Education recently announced a major curriculum overhaul to align with the National Education Policy 2020, based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

While most of the changes aim to make learning more flexible and student-centric, it poses several new challenges as well.

Will there be implementation gaps?

Are teachers prepared for the shift?

How much time will it take for students and parents to adapt to the new system?

It is important to understand how each of these changes will impact learning, assessments and subject choices.

Why did CBSE introduce a new curriculum?

Previously, there was limited focus on application; students were largely assessed on their ability to recall information.

The revised CBSE curriculum introduces several new compulsory subjects from Classes 3 to 12 and marks a clear departure from the earlier method of memorisation and rote learning.

The new approach emphasises practical understanding and contemporary skills, encouraging students to think critically and apply concepts in real-world contexts. Since implementation will take place in phases, schools will have time to adapt their teaching methods and infrastructure.

The aim is to modernise the Indian education system and prepare students for a competitive global environment.

Compared to the earlier rigid and exam-centric structure, this framework is more flexible and skill-driven, aligning with evolving educational and industry needs.

CBSE's curriculum change explained

The three language system

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a structured three-language system. Students will now study three languages at different proficiency levels -- R1 (advanced), R2 (intermediate) and R3 (basic).

Under the new rules, students must learn at least two Indian languages along with English. For example, a student may opt for English, Hindi and a regional language. However, combinations such as English with French and Sanskrit/Hindi are not permitted, as the policy prioritises Indian languages.

Earlier, students had relatively more flexibility in choosing foreign languages and there was no clear categorisation of proficiency levels. The new system aims to standardise language learning while reducing pressure by allowing different levels of mastery.

While the multilingual vision of the three language policy is commendable, its implementation in CBSE schools needs to be carefully planned.

With diverse student populations drawn from various linguistic backgrounds in schools across India, offering multiple regional language option proves logistically challenging and resource-intensive.

Schools frequently opt for a limited set of languages, inadvertently sidelining students whose home languages are not available and diluting the policy's inclusive intent.

Pros: Promotes multilingual skills, strengthens cultural understanding and offers flexibility through graded proficiency.

Cons: Limits foreign language combinations and may pose implementation challenges for some schools.

This system begins in Class 6 and becomes mandatory from the 2026-2027 academic session.

Compulsory subjects

The board has introduced four new compulsory areas -- art education, physical wellness, vocational education and cross-disciplinary studies. These will be assessed through internal evaluations instead of during board exams.

Earlier, such subjects were often treated as secondary or extracurricular and had limited academic importance. The revised structure brings them into the mainstream curriculum.

Pros: Encourages holistic development, reduces board exam stress and introduces practical, job-oriented skills.

Cons: Effectiveness may depend on school resources and consistency in internal assessments.

Emphasis on regional languages

The curriculum also expands regional language options, including languages such as Maithili, Santhali, Konkani and Dogri. This reflects a stronger push toward inclusivity and cultural preservation.

R3 textbooks are expected to be introduced from the 2026 academic session with the first set of students appearing for their board examinations in 2031.

While regional languages existed earlier, their structured integration is now more pronounced.

Emphasis on artificial intelligence

Technology is a key pillar of the revised curriculum, with computational thinking and artificial intelligence introduced at an early stage.

Students from Classes 3 to 8 will be exposed to these concepts while AI becomes a mandatory subject in Class 9 from the 2027 to 2028 academic year. At the senior secondary level, it remains optional, allowing students to choose based on their interests.

Earlier, computer-related subjects were optional and introduced much later. The new approach ensures that all students develop basic technological literacy.

Pros: Builds analytical and problem-solving skills early, aligns with global trends and prepares students for future careers.

Cons: Requires trained educators and adequate digital infrastructure, which may vary across schools.

Will CBSE's revised curriculum benefit students?

The revised curriculum shifts the focus from a uniform academic path to a more flexible and student-driven model.

Students will now have greater control over their learning through choices in language combinations, skill-based subjects and exposure to emerging fields like artificial intelligence.

At the same time, this flexibility introduces a new layer of decision-making.

Students will need to choose subjects and streams more carefully as these decisions can influence their academic and career direction. This makes guidance from schools and parents increasingly important.

Overall, the new framework moves beyond rote learning to create a system that values application, adaptability and skill development.

While the transition may present challenges in implementation, it aims to equip students with the knowledge and competencies required to navigate an evolving global landscape.