Top Competitive Exams After Class 12

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, a career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360, counsels students and aspiring professionals about how they can make the right career decision.

What are some of the top competitive entrance examinations for Class 12 students in India?

Is mechatronics a viable career stream for engineering aspirants?

In the age of artificial intelligence, how can an MBA in AI help you in your career?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360, helps students preparing for entrance examinations make the right career decision.

Do check out some of his recent recommendations below.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE.

Bhavesh: What is the scope of mechatronics in India? I am in class 12 right now.

Mechatronics engineering in India presents a dynamic and expanding career path, driven by rapid technological advancements and digital transformation across industries.

This interdisciplinary field integrates mechanical, electrical, electronics, computer science and control systems engineering, making graduates versatile and valuable.

The Indian government's emphasis on innovation, research and Industry 4.0 adoption accelerates demand for mechatronics professionals in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, robotics, healthcare and consumer electronics sectors.

Employment opportunities include roles such as mechatronics engineer, robotics engineer, automation engineer, instrumentation engineer and control systems engineer. Entry-level salaries start around Rs 3 to 5 lakh per annum, with mid- to senior-level roles offering between Rs 7 to 10 lakh or higher.

Top recruiters include multinational corporations like Amazon, Apple, Honda, Mahindra and government agencies such as ISRO and DRDO. Globally, expertise in mechatronics is sought after in countries like the USA, UK, Germany and Japan, with competitive pay and a strong push towards automation and smart systems.

The field's growth is fuelled by increasing use of AI, IoT and robotics.

Leading institutions maintain rigorous curricula blending theory with hands-on labs, experienced faculty with research and industry experience, strong industry partnerships for internships, transparent governance and career services vigorously supporting employability and innovation.

Choose mechatronics engineering for its promising scope in India's evolving technological landscape, offering diverse opportunities in automation, robotics and smart systems, supported by robust education and industry integration. It is a future-ready discipline with strong career growth nationally and internationally.

Anonymous: My grandson is studying in Class 12 MPC subjects.

Please advise which competitive entrance exams should be given for engineering students?

For your grandson studying in Class 12 MPC (mathematics, physics, chemistry) stream, multiple competitive engineering entrance exams in India provide access to a wide range of prestigious institutions.

The prominent national-level exam is the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, conducted twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which tests knowledge in physics, chemistry and mathematics with a focus on the NCERT-based syllabus.

JEE Main serves as a gateway for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other centrally funded technical institutes and is also a prerequisite for JEE Advanced for entrance to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Another key national-level exam is BITSAT, the online test for Birla Institute of Technology and Science campuses, which includes additional sections like English proficiency and logical reasoning alongside PCM.

VITEEE is a well-known university-level entrance exam conducted by the Vellore Institute of Technology, offering admission to its engineering programmes.

State-level exams such as Maharashtra's MHT CET, West Bengal's WBJEE and Kerala's KEAM target local candidates and provide pathways into state engineering colleges.

The selection of exams should align with the student's preferred colleges, location and career objectives. Ensuring eligibility, strong preparation for the PCM subjects and timely application are crucial for success.

The institutes to consider emphasise rigorous accreditation, qualified faculty, modern infrastructure, strong industry connections and transparent governance for comprehensive student development.

Recommendation: Encourage your grandson to focus on the JEE main examination for broad national exposure and top-tier institute eligibility while also considering BITSAT and VITEEE for premier private universities.

Additionally, state-level exams like MHT CET are essential for regional opportunities. Preparing for these exams maximises admission options and future career growth.

Shamsunder: My grandson has finished an MBA in AI. Can you suggest the best start-ups he can try?

An MBA in artificial intelligence equips graduates with unique skills to bridge business strategy and AI technology, positioning them well for entrepreneurial ventures in the booming AI startup ecosystem.

Prominent AI startups today focus on diverse sectors such as AI-driven SaaS solutions, healthcare AI, fintech innovations natural language processing and predictive analytics, all reflecting high growth potential.

Successful start-up pathways for MBA AI graduates emphasise starting with a clear identification of business challenges that AI can solve, followed by piloting small-scale AI solutions to validate viability while managing risks.

Strategic prioritisation of AI investments aligned with core business capabilities is critical, leveraging existing AI tools and platforms before developing bespoke models.

Founders benefit from building or partnering with skilled AI teams, including data scientists and machine learning engineers or using freelance expert talent to drive innovation cost-effectively.

Essential startup strategies include carefully assessing market needs, applying data-driven decision-making, focusing on automation of repetitive tasks initially and scaling AI-powered customer experience enhancements.

Ethical AI practices and continuous iteration based on feedback ensure trust and long-term sustainability.

Leading AI start-up sectors for entrepreneurs with an MBA in AI also include AI for personalised marketing, intelligent automation, AI-powered financial services, healthcare AI solutions and AI-enabled legal tech.

Emerging start-ups such as OpenAI, anthropic and industry leaders like Microsoft and Google highlight how combining business acumen with AI expertise accelerates innovation and market impact.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to emphasise a capability-based roadmap for AI adoption, tracking progress and adjusting to evolving technology and market dynamics.

Importantly, MBA AI graduates should integrate skills in critical thinking, data literacy and strategic leadership to leverage AI for competitive advantage and scalability in start-ups.

